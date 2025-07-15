American Academy of Implant Dentistry Foundation Announces Inaugural Buhite Scholarship Recipient

AAID Foundation Logo Dr. Shalom Benzaquen Headshot

The AAIDF is proud to announce Dr. Shalom Benzaquen as the first recipient of the prestigious AAIDF Buhite Scholarship.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Academy of Implant Dentistry Foundation (AAIDF) is proud to announce Dr. Shalom Benzaquen as the first recipient of the prestigious AAIDF Buhite Scholarship . This scholarship provides vital financial support to U.S. citizens or permanent residents pursuing doctorate or post-doctorate education or experience in oral implantology.The selection committee unanimously chose Dr. Benzaquen, a post-graduate student at the University of Rochester, Eastman Institute for Oral Health. He previously completed a three-year periodontology residency in a hospital-based program at Eastman Institute for Oral Health. Dr. Benzaquen's exceptional leadership, significant humanitarian efforts, and stellar recommendations distinguished him among a competitive field of candidates."This marks a significant milestone in the Foundation’s history, as it fulfills our commitment to investing in the education of talented dental professionals who will shape the future of implantology," said a spokesperson for the AAIDF.Dr. Benzaquen shared his gratitude, stating, "Given the high costs of academic and clinical training, this scholarship will not only help alleviate the financial burden of my dental education but also enable me to devote more energy and resources to excelling academically, expanding my clinical skills, and engaging in meaningful community service. My academic achievements, work ethic, and commitment to excellence lend me confidence that I will continue to grow into a well-rounded clinician and leader. I am dedicated to making meaningful contributions to the field of oral implantology and the broader community, using the specialized skills I have been fortunate to acquire to serve those in great need. I am grateful for the opportunity and the honor to be considered for this scholarship, and I look forward to continuing this transformative journey.”________________________________________About Dr. Robert J. Buhite, Sr.The AAIDF Buhite Scholarship honors the legacy of Dr. Robert J. Buhite, Sr., a Diplomate of the American Board of Oral Implantology (ABOI) and Honored Fellow of the American Academy of Implant Dentistry (AAID). Dr. Buhite was a pioneer and a highly sought-after lecturer in the field of implant dentistry. From 1986 to 1993, he served on the faculty at Harvard University School of Dental Medicine, teaching implant dentistry. He was also the founding Director of the Implant Dentistry Program at SUNY at Buffalo School of Dental Medicine, where he oversaw the design and construction of the Buhite-DiMino Center for Implant Dentistry and Advanced Dental Education, which opened in Spring 2023. Dr. Buhite's true passions were his patients, students, family, friends, and colleagues. This scholarship fund, established on November 2, 2023, by a generous donation from the Buhite-DiMino Foundation, continues Dr. Buhite's dedication to advanced education in implant dentistry.________________________________________About the AAID Foundation The AAID Foundation (AAIDF) was established in 1982 with a mission to advance the science of oral implantology through research and education, and to support the delivery of implant care through charitable endeavors. As a 501(c)(3) public charity, the AAIDF awards grants to dental students and those in post-graduate and residency programs, fostering the next generation of implant dentistry professionals.________________________________________

The AAID Foundation Buhite Scholarship

