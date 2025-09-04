Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,775 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 421,101 in the last 365 days.

Olerio Homes Announces Sale of Carroll Crossing Development Site in Southlake, Texas

Olerio Homes has announced the sale of its Carroll Crossing development site.

Olerio Homes invests in projects of quality and long-term value. While plans for Carroll Crossing changed, we’re proud this site will shape Southlake’s future.”
— Lou Olerio, Founder Olerio Homes

SOUTHLAKE , TX, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Olerio Homes has announced the sale of its Carroll Crossing development site, a 15-acre property located at Southlake Boulevard and Peytonville Road, to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The property will become the site of a new temple for the church, marking a significant addition to the Southlake community.

Olerio Homes originally purchased the land with plans to develop garden offices along Highway 1709 and a luxury residential subdivision featuring 22 quarter-acre lots. Earlier this year, the company’s zoning request for the site was not approved by the City of Southlake.

For media inquiries, please contact:
Email: info@oleriohomes.com

About Olerio Homes

Olerio Homes is a premier Dallas-based homebuilder known for crafting timeless, high-quality residences in some of North Texas’s most sought-after neighborhoods. With a focus on superior craftsmanship, thoughtful design, and lasting value, Olerio Homes has built a reputation for creating homes that elevate communities and inspire the families who live in them.

Lou Olerio
Olerio Homes
+1 214-484-6400
email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Olerio Homes Announces Sale of Carroll Crossing Development Site in Southlake, Texas

Distribution channels: Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more