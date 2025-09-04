Olerio Homes Announces Sale of Carroll Crossing Development Site in Southlake, Texas

Olerio Homes has announced the sale of its Carroll Crossing development site.

Olerio Homes invests in projects of quality and long-term value. While plans for Carroll Crossing changed, we’re proud this site will shape Southlake’s future.” — Lou Olerio, Founder Olerio Homes

SOUTHLAKE , TX, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Olerio Homes has announced the sale of its Carroll Crossing development site, a 15-acre property located at Southlake Boulevard and Peytonville Road, to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The property will become the site of a new temple for the church, marking a significant addition to the Southlake community.

Olerio Homes originally purchased the land with plans to develop garden offices along Highway 1709 and a luxury residential subdivision featuring 22 quarter-acre lots. Earlier this year, the company’s zoning request for the site was not approved by the City of Southlake.

About Olerio Homes

Olerio Homes is a premier Dallas-based homebuilder known for crafting timeless, high-quality residences in some of North Texas’s most sought-after neighborhoods. With a focus on superior craftsmanship, thoughtful design, and lasting value, Olerio Homes has built a reputation for creating homes that elevate communities and inspire the families who live in them.

