Olerio Homes Unveils East Love Townhomes in Dallas, Texas

Rendering of the new East Love Townhomes

Olerio Homes, proudly announces the launch of East Love Townhomes, a premier development of 64 new construction townhomes in the heart of Dallas.

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Olerio Homes, a distinguished name in Texas homebuilding, proudly announces the launch of East Love Townhomes, a premier development of 64 new construction townhomes in the heart of Dallas. This marks Olerio Homes' first foray into the rental market, bringing their legacy of quality and luxury to a new audience.

Located close to Love Field and downtown Dallas, East Love Townhomes offers an unbeatable location for those seeking a harmonious blend of serene living and urban convenience. This prestigious enclave features 64 luxury townhomes in walking distance to Inwood Village on Lovers Lane. Each townhome is thoughtfully designed to provide a lifestyle of elegance and comfort in one of the most desirable locations in Dallas, Texas.

Features and Amenities

- Two-Car Garage: Ample space for vehicles and storage.

- Spacious Primary Bathrooms: Featuring walk-in showers, freestanding tubs with deck mounts, and his and hers sinks.

- All Appliances Included: Convenience at your fingertips.

- Rear Covered Patios: Perfect for relaxation and outdoor gatherings.

- Private Turf Yards: Low-maintenance and ideal for pets.

- High-End Finishes: Quartz and granite countertops throughout, showcasing timeless sophistication.

- Security Cameras: Ensuring safety and peace of mind.

- Front Yard Maintenance Included: Promising manicured and maintained yards.

Each townhome offers a generous 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath layout with ample storage and entertaining space. The sophisticated design and unparalleled quality in every detail make these townhomes more than just a place to live; they are a lifestyle to embrace.

About Olerio Homes

With over 300 homes built across Texas, Olerio Homes is renowned for its commitment to excellence and craftsmanship. East Love Townhomes continues this tradition, offering residents the perfect blend of luxury and practicality in a prime Dallas location.

Discover East Love

"East Love Townhomes by Olerio Homes represents the pinnacle of luxury living in Dallas available for rent in one of the most convenient locations." said Lou Olerio, the developer. "We are excited to introduce this exceptional development and offer residents a unique opportunity to experience sophisticated living in the heart of the city."

Experience where luxury meets legacy at East Love Townhomes. For more information or to schedule a tour, visit www.eastlovedallas.com or contact leasing@eastlovedallas.com.