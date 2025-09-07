DECKO Launches DIY Deck, Garage and Wall Upgrades for American Homes

DECKO Composite Decking Tiles Decorative Acoustic Panels Artificial Green Wall Panels

Our mission is to package premium materials and smart engineering into kits that click together, so customers can transform a space in a weekend and enjoy it for years” — Dr Lajos Csiki-Bege

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DECKO, a premium DIY home-improvement brand now serving customers across the United States, invites American homeowners, renters and prosumers to explore its easy-to-install, maintenance-free range of outdoor and indoor upgrades at deckodiy.com. Built on more than a decade of product innovation across Australia, New Zealand, Europe and the U.S., DECKO focuses on solutions that let people refresh spaces quickly without paying for installers or living through long renovations.At the heart of the lineup are DECKO Premium WPC Deck Tiles , a simple way to resurface tired concrete, pavers and weather-worn timber. Each 11.8-inch by 11.8-inch tile snaps together on a sturdy four-sided interlocking base to create an attractive, slip-resistant surface that drains quickly and stands up to sun and rain. The tiles are designed for balconies, patios, rooftops, courtyards and pool surrounds, and they can also revive old decks. Because the system allows clean cuts for edges and corners, and tiles can be lifted and reused if you move, the result is a flexible, renter-friendly upgrade that looks like a custom build while installing like a kit. DECKO offers matching ramp edges and corners for tidy thresholds, plus sample options so shoppers can confirm color and texture at home before they buy.For garages, workshops, basements and showrooms, DECKO DURANTE interlocking polypropylene tiles add strength and style with fast installation. Each 15.8-inch by 15.8-inch tile covers 1.72 square feet and is molded from premium polypropylene with UV stabilization for color hold. The open-profile design promotes airflow and drainage, while the textured surface improves traction in wet, dusty or high-traffic conditions. DURANTE tiles are designed for heavy loads and resistance to common household chemicals, and they clean easily with a vacuum, mop or hose. Homeowners can start small, expand as needed and finish with matching ramps and corners for a professional look. Warranty details and full specifications are published on product pages so buyers can plan with confidence.Beyond flooring, DECKO offers visual and acoustic wall upgrades that transform rooms with minimal tools. Verdure Green Walls bring lush, realistic greenery to interiors and exteriors without watering, pruning or pest control. Panels come in compact 1.6-foot squares and dramatic 3.3-foot squares, crafted from UV-resistant polyethylene for long-lasting color outdoors. The interlocking design makes it easy to cover privacy screens, fences and accent walls, and the dense, layered foliage delivers striking realism. Verdure works equally well for homes, offices, retail displays and event backdrops, and it provides an easy path to more biophilic design without maintenance. SOUNDSCAPE Acoustic Wall Panels help calm echo and sharpen audio while adding modern wood-look style. Panels are offered in 23.6-inch squares and 47.2-inch by 23.6-inch planks, with a durable Tech-wood veneer over an MDF core for a rich, natural finish. Soundscape is a strong fit for home offices, living rooms, classrooms and hospitality spaces where speech clarity matters, and it can improve perceived noise control while adding subtle thermal comfort. Most installations use construction adhesive with optional screws, allowing clean results without complex tools, and color choices map to popular interior palettes to support cohesive design.Rounding out the wall range, new FlexiStone Wall Panels deliver the look of stone in lightweight panels that install with peel-and-stick convenience. Available in multiple sizes and stone styles, FlexiStone lets DIYers add depth to accent walls, kitchen islands and feature niches without grout, masonry or specialized saws. Panels can be trimmed for outlets and edges, and the finished result reads like stone at a fraction of the weight and install time.DECKO’s website is built to support planning and decision-making from the first idea to the last tile. Shoppers can order refundable sample packs across categories to see colors, feel textures and test layouts at home before committing. A Quick Quote calculator and downloadable counting grids help customers estimate quantities for square and irregular spaces, and DECKO’s support team can advise on layout, cutting and edge treatments. U.S.-wide delivery is available, with options for free local pickup at select storage locations, which helps customers manage timing and freight on larger projects. A robust photo and video gallery shows before-and-after transformations, pattern options and cutting tips, so anyone with a free afternoon and basic tools can move from inspiration to installation with confidence.“American homeowners want makeovers that look designer-grade without the stress, mess or cost of a contractor,” said Dr. Lajos Csiki-Bege, DECKO’s founder and CEO. “Our mission is to package premium materials and smart engineering into kits that click together, so customers can transform a space in a weekend and enjoy it for years.”“From a single balcony to a full garage, the most common feedback we hear is how pleasantly simple the install is,” said Jonathan, Sales and Client Experience Manager, USA. “Snap the tiles together, trim where needed, finish with ramps and you are ready to enjoy the space. For walls, Verdure and Soundscape deliver instant atmosphere with a clean, modern look.”DECKO encourages U.S. consumers, designers and contractors to explore the range online and request samples to kick off their next project. Whether the goal is a fresh patio, a durable garage floor, a striking green wall, improved acoustics or a stone-textured feature, category pages include specifications, warranties and step-by-step guidance, plus direct access to samples and Quick Quotes. Visit deckodiy.com to plan, price and get started.About DECKO: Founded in 2013, DECKO is a DIY-first home-improvement brand with operations in Australia, New Zealand, Europe and the United States. The company specializes in premium, easy-to-install products for outdoor and indoor spaces, including WPC deck tiles, DURANTE garage tiles, Verdure green wall panels, Soundscape acoustic panels and FlexiStone wall panels. Learn more, view photos and videos, order samples and create a Quick Quote at deckodiy.com.

