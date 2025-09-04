Guidehealth Earns URAC Accreditation in Health Utilization Management

The designation demonstrates a meaningful commitment to quality health care.

DALLAS, TX, AND CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Guidehealth MSO, a pioneer in quality outcomes and value-based care innovation, today announced it has earned a full three-year accreditation from the Utilization Review Accreditation Commission (URAC) in Health Utilization Management. By achieving this status, Guidehealth has demonstrated its active and ongoing commitment to quality care, enhanced processes, patient safety, and improved outcomes. Guidehealth’s comprehensive Health Utilization Management program has provided high-quality utilization management and review for its clients and their patients for more than two decades.

URAC is the independent leader in promoting health care quality by setting high standards for clinical practice, consumer protections, performance measurement, operations infrastructure, and risk management. Accredited organizations adhere to evidence-based quality improvement guidelines that enhance care delivery, protect patient safety, and optimize operational efficiencies while providing unbiased medical necessity and benefit coverage determinations.

“Health care professionals know that utilization management is an important component to ensure that patients receive the most appropriate care for their particular needs. URAC’s Health Utilization Management Accreditation is a demonstration of excellence in reviewer qualifications, efficient timelines, appeals, and drug utilization management. We are proud to recognize Guidehealth for achieving URAC’s Health Utilization Management Accreditation,” said URAC’s President and CEO Shawn Griffin, MD.

“At Guidehealth, our vision is to make great health care affordable for all, leveraging technology, empathy, and trust. We earn that trust by holding ourselves to the highest standards of quality, compliance, and accountability,” said Guidehealth President and Chief Operating Officer, Mark Selna, MD. “That’s why we pursued accreditation for health utilization management with URAC, one of the most rigorous, nationally recognized bodies in healthcare.”

“Meeting URAC standards is not just a checkbox exercise for us. It reflects our continual commitment to strong governance, patient-centered care, transparent operations, and continuous improvement. It also positions us to expand our capabilities in value-based care, payer contracting, and national quality programs,” said Guidehealth Chief Health Officer, McKay Crowley, MD. “Our frontline teams, managers, directors, and cross functional departments supporting our utilization management programs perform high-quality work every day, and this accreditation is a testament to their commitment.”

About URAC

Founded in 1990 as a non-profit organization, URAC is the independent leader in promoting health care quality and patient safety through renowned accreditation programs. URAC develops its evidence-based standards in collaboration with a wide array of stakeholders and industry experts. The company’s portfolio of accreditation and certification programs spans the health care industry, addressing health equity, workplace mental health, health care management and operations, pharmacies, telehealth, health plans, medical practices, and more. URAC accreditation is a symbol of excellence for organizations to showcase their validated commitment to quality and accountability. www.urac.org

About Guidehealth

Guidehealth is dedicated to making great healthcare affordable for all. The company partners with payors, health systems, and clinical networks to bring scale and predictable performance to administrative services and value-based care across all lines of business. Led by physicians, Guidehealth augments existing primary care capacity using innovative AI-based protocols, remotely embedded Healthguides™, and a meticulously designed framework to predict those patients most in need of support in and beyond the exam room. www.guidehealth.com

