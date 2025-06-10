Guidehealth Receives $10 Million Investment from Emory Healthcare

Strategic Investment Expands Quality and Value-Based Care Initiatives

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, June 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Guidehealth, an AI-driven health care technology and services company, announced today a $10 million strategic investment from Emory Healthcare, Georgia’s most comprehensive academic health system, to help accelerate the company’s next phase of growth. The collaboration also strengthens both organizations’ commitment to transforming patient care, advancing disease prevention and expanding access to high-quality, value-based healthcare.

"Healthcare is undergoing a transformation, and the future belongs to those who can harness AI to deliver proactive, personalized and truly accessible care," said Joon Lee, MD, CEO of Emory Healthcare. "Our relationship with Guidehealth is more than just an investment—it’s a step toward redefining how we manage chronic disease, close care gaps and engage patients before conditions become crises. By integrating AI-driven intelligence with human-centered care, we are creating a system where every patient gets the right care at the right time, driving better outcomes and a healthier future for our patients."

Emory Healthcare and Guidehealth share a mission of delivering proactive, coordinated and data-driven care that ensures patient health over the long term. The two organizations are working together to improve primary care access and population health management for more than 400,000 individuals across Georgia. Guidehealth’s AI-powered platform proactively identifies and manages chronic conditions like diabetes, hypertension and heart disease to enable earlier interventions and better health outcomes. Using new technology, Emory primary care and affiliate primary care providers assess patient health needs to get ahead of chronic diseases before they develop and advance.

Additionally, Guidehealth’s model integrates Healthguides™ – medical assistants trained in data science and empathy under licensed clinical professionals – to support patients to drive measurable improvements in quality, access and cost efficiency through a personalized approach.

With the investment, Guidehealth plans to expand its platform for additional tech-healthcare services, including:

• Offering AI-powered virtual care navigation, which includes integrating AI that assists with self-reported blood pressure readings, as well as screenings for fall risks and depression; and

• Moving from predictive to prescriptive analytics, which focuses more on personalized care for patients based on their individual health needs.

Last year, Guidehealth collaborated closely with Emory’s Population Health Collaborative (PHC) to improve Medicare quality scores for one of its major Medicare Advantage contracts. In just a few months, the two entities worked together to close care gaps for a patient panel of 27,000 and collectively went from one CMS Star Rating measuring over 4 Stars to six measures over 4 Stars. The work laid the foundation for an accelerated quality-performance program that will carry through 2025 and beyond.

"Health care is at a turning point where technology must become an active, intelligent partner in care, guiding every patient toward better health with precision, empathy and real-time intelligence," said Sanjay Doddamani, MD, Founder and CEO of Guidehealth. "Our alliance with Emory Healthcare accelerates this vision, using advanced analytics and AI to strengthen patient engagement and take on previously time-intensive work that extends the reach of care teams. By integrating predictive analytics, clinical expertise and human engagement, we are proving that technology can transform care, reducing disparities, expanding access and ensuring patients get the right care before they even realize they need it."

About Emory Healthcare

Emory Healthcare, with nearly 26,400 employees and 10 hospitals, is the most comprehensive academic health system in Georgia. System-wide, it has 2,811 licensed patient beds, more than 3,940 physicians practicing in more than 70 specialties, serving metro Atlanta and Georgia. It also provides services to greater Georgia through a joint venture at St. Francis–Emory Healthcare in Columbus, six regional affiliate hospitals and its clinically integrated physician network.

About Guidehealth

Guidehealth is dedicated to making great healthcare affordable for all. The company partners with health systems and clinical networks to bring scale and predictable performance to value-based care across all lines of business. Led by physicians, Guidehealth augments existing primary care capacity using innovative AI-based protocols, remotely embedded Healthguides™, and a meticulously designed framework to predict those patients most in need of support in and beyond the exam room. For more information, visit www.guidehealth.com.

