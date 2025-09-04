Platte City License Office Transitions to New Location and Contractor

JEFFERSON CITY, MO — The Missouri Department of Revenue (DOR) has accepted a new management proposal for the Platte City License Office. The contract has been awarded to Paul J Wrabec Co., Inc.

The current license office location at 1211 Branch St will close on Wednesday, September 10, 2025. The office will reopen at the new location, 1303 Platt Falls Rd, on Monday, September 15. The hours of operation will be Monday through Friday, 8 AM to 5 PM. Phone: (816) 630-6612.

While the office is closed, DOR encourages customers to visit one of the following nearby locations to receive assistance with their motor vehicle and driver licensing needs:

Parkville License Office – 6400 N. Cosby Ave.

Liberty License Office – 1780 Church Rd.

Gladstone License Office – 5943 N. Antioch Rd.

All Missouri license office contracts are awarded through a competitive bid process. License offices are operated by independent contractors but governed by the Missouri Department of Revenue. A full list of license office locations and hours of operation can be found at https://dor.mo.gov/license-office-locator/.

The following online services are also available:

Phone-in Registration - to find a license office that accepts phone-in vehicle and watercraft registration renewals.

- to find a license office that accepts phone-in vehicle and watercraft registration renewals. License Plate Renewal - to see if your county participates in sharing personal property tax information with DOR.

- to see if your county participates in sharing personal property tax information with DOR. Renewal Requirements Inquiry - to obtain information regarding registration renewal requirements.

- to obtain information regarding registration renewal requirements. DORA Chatbot - to get answers 24/7 with the help of DOR’s chatbot, a virtual assistant programmed to respond to common taxation, motor vehicle, and driver licensing questions.

