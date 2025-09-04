Dena Renee Skoko Recognized by Influential Women 2025

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Influential Women proudly features Dena Renee Skoko in its 2025 spotlight, recognizing her as a dynamic Empowerment and Relationship Coach, entrepreneur, and former corporate leader with more than three decades of experience driving meaningful transformation for individuals and teams. Based in Anaheim, California, Dena is the Founder of 4UUnltd, a coaching business established in 2016, where she has guided clients through personal breakthroughs—enhancing relationships, accelerating professional growth, and fostering financial empowerment.Dena’s coaching is grounded in authentic partnership, designed to help individuals unlock their full potential and consistently achieve goals that once felt out of reach. She brings a unique blend of expertise in human development and financial literacy, advising clients on wealth-building strategies, including cryptocurrency and passive income generation. Her holistic approach ensures clients grow not only personally but also professionally and financially.Before launching her coaching practice, Dena dedicated 23 years to Landmark Education, where she held multiple leadership roles and ultimately served as Center Manager of the Los Angeles office. During her tenure, she led teams of staff and volunteers, coached executives from Fortune 500 companies, and implemented high-performance operational strategies that drove measurable results. Additionally, her background in real estate consulting and productivity coaching underscores her versatility, strategic insight, and results-oriented mindset.Dena attributes much of her success to the guidance of exceptional mentors and the power of consistency. She believes progress often feels slow, and many give up just before achieving a breakthrough—but she chooses to persist. Welcoming failures and setbacks as indicators of growth, Dena approaches challenges as opportunities to expand her skills and knowledge. She connects with people regularly and embraces learning opportunities every day, viewing herself as a lifelong student driven by curiosity and an unwavering hunger for personal and professional development. Over time, she has come to genuinely enjoy being challenged, seeing learning and growth not just as part of her journey—but as the journey itself.The best career advice Dena has received compares life to climbing a mountain: it’s essential to enjoy the climb, not just the summit. She emphasizes practicing humility while being mentored, supporting perspectives that challenge her, and focusing on the bigger picture without losing sight of the importance of detail. She approaches leadership with realistic expectations, understanding that success comes from both outcomes and intentional processes.For young women entering her field, Dena encourages consistency, resilience, and a spirit of generosity. “Be willing to support others—even if that means offering your services without compensation early on—because the trust and relationships you build in those initial stages can open doors for years to come,” she advises. “Be a reflection of the work you offer. Practice on yourself first. When you live what you do, it becomes much easier—and far more authentic—to share it with others.”Known for her infectious energy, bold leadership, and unwavering commitment to transformation, Dena continues to be a catalyst for empowerment, growth, and legacy-building in the personal development space. She takes pride in the successes of her clients, many of whom come to her through referrals from empowered individuals.In addition to coaching, Dena has contributed a chapter to a dating book and is currently authoring her own guide to extraordinary relationships. She looks forward to sharing her insights with the world through podcasts, speaking engagements, and her forthcoming book, continuing her mission to help individuals and couples thrive and exceed their own expectations.Learn More about Dena Renee Skoko:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/profile/dena-skoko , through 4UUnltd, https://www.4uunltd.com/ or through her media website, https://denaskoko.com/ Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.