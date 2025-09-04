Stonehill Named One of America’s Top 100 Small Businesses by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce

Stonehill, a leading strategy and innovation consultancy, has been named to the CO-100: America’s Top 100 Small Businesses by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stonehill, a leading strategy and innovation consultancy, has been named to the CO-100: America’s Top 100 Small Businesses by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and its award-winning small business platform, CO-.

Selected from more than 12,500 applicants, Stonehill earned its place on this prestigious list for its impressive growth, innovative consulting strategies, and commitment to fostering a high-performance workplace culture. The CO-100 honorees represent the most dynamic and forward-thinking companies across 35 states and Washington, D.C.

Stonehill is also proud to be recognized as one of only six companies in Florida to be included in this year’s CO-100 list and as one of just 10 companies nationwide in the Technology Innovation category, underscoring its leadership in delivering transformative solutions through data, design thinking, and intelligent automation.

"Being recognized among the top 100 small businesses in the nation - and standing out as one of just 10 companies in Technology Innovation - is an incredible honor,” said Doug Pace, CEO of Stonehill. “Our team thrives on solving complex problems, driving intelligent disruption, and helping our clients reimagine what’s possible. This recognition validates our mission and the results we deliver every day.”

This honor builds on Stonehill’s track record of national recognition, including being named the 2019 U.S. Chamber of Commerce Emerging Business of the Year.

As part of the CO-100, Stonehill has been invited to attend exclusive events at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s headquarters in Washington, D.C., from October 6–8. The firm will participate in a VIP networking experience, connect with industry leaders and policymakers, and attend an awards dinner where 10 businesses will be honored for outstanding achievement and compete for the title of America’s Top Small Business and a $25,000 grand prize.

"This recognition reflects the innovation, creativity, and relentless drive of our team,” added Pace. “It inspires us to keep pushing boundaries and shaping the future for our clients, partners, and community.”

“Small businesses are the heartbeat of our economy, and their stories are nothing short of extraordinary,” said Jeanette Mulvey, Vice President and Editor-in-Chief of CO- by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.“ The CO-100 honorees exemplify what it means to lead with purpose, adapt with agility, and build with vision. These entrepreneurs and teams are not only shaping their local communities-they’re setting new standards for what’s possible in business.”

About Stonehill

Stonehill is a nationally recognized strategy and innovation consultancy serving Fortune 1000 companies, private equity, and government clients. The firm specializes in helping organizations navigate complex challenges by combining advanced analytics, design thinking, and business strategy. Stonehill’s award-winning team partners with clients to drive growth, improve operational performance, and deliver measurable results across industries. Known for its collaborative approach and proven methodologies, Stonehill has built a reputation for excellence in strategic planning, customer experience, and digital transformation. For more information, visit stonehillinnovation.com.

About the U.S. Chamber of Commerce

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is the world’s largest business organization representing companies of all sizes across every sector of the economy. Their members range from the small businesses and local chambers of commerce that line the Main Streets of America to leading industry associations and large corporations. Each of their members share one thing: They count on the U.S. Chamber to be their voice in Washington, across the country, and around the world. For more than 100 years, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce has advocated for pro-business policies that help businesses create jobs and grow our economy.

