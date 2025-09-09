Photographer and Author Mark Estabrook Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a fusion of bravery, artistry, and history-making events, professional photographer Mark Estabrook unveils his latest work, “Euromaiden Revolution.” This breathtaking chronicle not only captures the raw and tumultuous struggles of the Ukrainian people during their 2014 fight for freedom but also encapsulates the personal survival story of the photographer himself, navigating perilous encounters in the heart of a revolution.

A Journey Marked by Courage and Artistry

Mark Estabrook’s journey began in Ukraine during one of its most pivotal eras. Attempting to capture the monumental events unfolding in Kyiv in 2014, Estabrook faced life-threatening situations as security forces, known as the Berkut, took alarming measures against him — actions rooted in suspicions fueled by none other than Vladimir Putin. With two grenades tossed his way and multiple injuries sustained, Estabrook’s survival and photography became an intertwining narrative of resilience and dedication.

Documenting Danger, Defiance, and Determination

Amidst the chaos, Estabrook’s lens portrays the indomitable spirit of the protesters. His photographs reveal a stark reality: Molotov cocktails clashing against threats imposed by the Berkut, protesters braving bullets, and ultimately, embodying the unyielding courage that captivated the world’s attention. “Euromaiden Revolution” reflects these fighting spirits, documenting the bravery of those who shielded him from harm, turning his experience into an extraordinary visual story of a nation’s strife for sovereignty.

A Global Odyssey to Safety and Success

Following his difficult escape from Ukraine, aided by heroic protesters and medics, Estabrook made it to Cologne, Germany. A Belarusian surgeon offered critical, albeit reluctant, care, due to the jeopardy his assistance posed against the political backdrop in Belarus. Against all odds, Estabrook survived his injuries with an enriched perspective, one imbued with tales of the human spirit and fate intertwining amidst discord.

From Political Peril to Published Author

Estabrook’s saga was driven by mistaken identity. In 2014, he was invited on-stage in Kyiv to photograph protestors. Unbeknown to Estabrook, the event was aired across Eastern Europe watched by millions, including Valadamir Putin. According to an unnamed security force, Putin suspected Estabrook of being a CIA operative. These accusations shadowed him decades later, influencing both his time in Ukraine and the trials he faced.

His work, however, transcends mere survival. His is a deeply human story intertwined with moments of past adventures, from skydiving during his youth to encounters with global political landscapes. With “Euromaiden Revolution,” Estabrook invites readers into a world seen through his eyes, where every photograph speaks both a thousand words and carries a thousand emotions.

Championing the Cause of Freedom and Legacy

The release of “Euromaiden Revolution” is not just the launch of a book but a pledge to keep the flame of Ukraine’s fight for justice alive. The book is a portrayal of the pursuit of freedom and a personal journey through time, immortalized by Estabrook’s exceptional eye for the iconic moments that often escape the annals of history.

“Euromaiden Revolution” is not only an invaluable resource for enthusiasts of photography and history but also as an enduring reminder of those who dare to stand against oppression. More than art or retelling of history; “Euromaiden Revolution” is a powerful education and honor to resilience.

With an ethos of capturing the undaunted spirit and untold stories, Mark Estabrook illuminates the world through his award-worthy lens, leaving masterpieces along the trails of freedom’s pursuit.

﻿Close Up Radio recently featured Mark Estabrook in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on Tuesday September 2nd at 3pm EST

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/close-up-radio-welcomes-back-photographer-and-author/id1785721253?i=1000724947467

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/close-up-radio-welcomes-back-photographer-and-author-mark-estabrook-292132678

https://open.spotify.com/episode/1v4vocr8HkSNAniHt99OBG

For more information about Mark Estabrook or “Euromaiden Revolution,” please visit https://www.euromaidanrevolution.com/

