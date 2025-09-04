Collective 54 Highlights Strategic Partnership with CMap, Reinforcing Category Leadership

Collective 54 Logo CMap Logo

More than a year of collaboration with professional services automation leader CMap, underscores the growing ecosystem around Collective 54.

This partnership has given us the opportunity to empower more founders with the tools they need to professionalize operations and unlock growth.” — Ben Edwards, VP of Consulting – Sales & Partnerships at CMap

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Collective 54, the premier community for founders of boutique professional services firms, today formally announced its ongoing Strategic Partnership with CMap, a leading operations & intelligence platform. The collaboration, now entering its second year, has already delivered value to members seeking greater clarity, efficiency, and profitability in their firms.“Our partnership with CMap is proof of the momentum building around Collective 54,” said Jeff Klaumann, President of Collective 54. “For more than a year, our members have benefited from CMap’s expertise and solutions. We believe the best decisions are made with data and this collaboration continues to validate Collective 54 as the category leader for boutique professional services firms.”Ben Edwards, VP of Consulting – Sales & Partnerships at CMap, added: “Working with Collective 54 has been an outstanding fit for us. Boutique professional services firms are our core focus, and this partnership has given us the opportunity to empower more founders with the tools they need to professionalize operations and unlock growth. We’re excited to continue deepening our collaboration as part of the Collective 54 membership.”By formally recognizing the relationship, Collective 54 reinforces that the most respected providers of solutions for boutique firms are choosing to align with its community, further expanding the ecosystem and strengthening Collective 54’s position as the recognized leader in the category.Collective 54 is the leading community for founders of boutique professional services firms, offering peer learning, proprietary benchmarks, and strategic guidance to help members make more money, make scaling easier, and make an exit achievable. http://www.collective54.com CMap is an operations and intelligence platform that enables boutique firms to operate with enterprise-level insight and agility. From project delivery and resource management to profitability optimization, CMap equips firms with the tools they need to thrive. http://www.cmap.io/

