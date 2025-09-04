Landmark Investment by Hitachi Energy

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced Hitachi Energy, a global leader in electrification, will invest $457 million to expand the company’s power transformer production facility in South Boston, Virginia, creating 825 new jobs in the Commonwealth.

The new facility will produce large power transformers, which support applications like high-voltage transmission, power generation, AI data centers, and large-scale industrial applications. Upon completion, the campus will be the largest manufacturing site for large power transformers in the United States.

“Thank you, Hitachi Energy, for trusting Virginia, again! Hard-working Virginians and a business-friendly environment are what first brought Hitachi Energy to the Commonwealth. Now, after years of success here, they are doubling down on that decision with this landmark investment in South Boston,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “Eight-hundred and twenty-five new jobs will be transformational for Southside Virginia, as will the power transformers those new hires are set to build. These transformers are critical to our Nation’s electrical grid and will be built right here in Virginia.”

Governor Youngkin continued: “We are also proud to announce a major workforce housing project to support Hitachi’s new employees. We are partnering with Halifax County and Virginia Housing to build 96 new homes supported by a grant from the Virginia Workforce Housing Investment Program.”

“Virginia’s manufacturing sector is continuing to grow with this exciting investment from Hitachi Energy,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Juan Pablo Segura. “825 new employees in South Boston will soon be constructing the critical electrical equipment needed to power even more economic growth in the Commonwealth. As our energy demands rise, Virginia and Hitachi Energy are rising to the occasion.”

This expansion will help meet the Commonwealth’s rising energy demand and promote domestic access to critical grid technologies. The move also supports the power needs of American manufacturing and other sectors and much-needed grid expansion and modernization efforts. Collectively, these investments will create thousands of jobs, bolster electrical equipment supply chains in the U.S., and contribute to the development of innovative technologies to enhance the security and resilience of the U.S. grid. The project will also be supported by a partnership of local and state government to jump-start workforce housing construction. Halifax County donated 10 acres of land near the Hitachi Energy facility, and a grant from Virginia’s new Workforce Housing Investment Program will speed up construction of 96 units of housing for workers and their families. Halifax County will waive permit and connection fees to enable housing construction.

“Power transformers are a linchpin technology for a robust and reliable electric grid and winning the AI race. Bringing production of large power transformers to the U.S. is critical to building a strong domestic supply chain for the U.S. economy and reducing production bottlenecks, which is essential as demand for these transformers across the economy is surging. As the global leader in electrification, Hitachi Energy is uniquely positioned to deliver critical power solutions for the American market,” said Andreas Schierenbeck, CEO of Hitachi Energy. “Our investments in expanding U.S. transformer manufacturing capacity—including at our new South Boston facility—are already creating good-paying American jobs, strengthening local communities, and reinforcing economic independence. At Hitachi Energy, we are deeply grateful for the leadership and support of the Trump administration, Governor Youngkin, Virginia’s General Assembly, and the Commonwealth’s congressional delegation, who came together to make this critical production capacity possible to power our energy future.”

“We are honored to partner with Hitachi for the expansion of the South Boston facility. The additional jobs and substantial financial investment in the community shows Hitachi’s commitment to Halifax County and our commitment to a strong business climate where industry can grow and thrive,” said W. Bryant Claiborne, Chairman of the Halifax County Board of Supervisors. “This is a great day for our citizens, our businesses and for Hitachi. We look forward to the development of this project and the growth of our community.”

“We are pleased to support the continued growth of Hitachi in Halifax County. We are honored Hitachi has selected the South Boston plant for this investment. Since the groundbreaking of the original plant in 1967, this facility and its people have been vital members of our business community,” said Joel Medley, Halifax IDA Vice Chairman. “We look forward to continuing work with company leaders on workforce housing, training and childcare throughout this project and into the future.”

“Hitachi’s leadership in transformer technology is advancing energy reliability worldwide, with South Boston, Virginia, standing as a key hub where investment in people and processes strengthens both community growth and global innovation,” said Linda Green, Executive Director of the Southern Virginia Regional Alliance. “We are grateful for Hitachi’s continued investments in Southern Virginia and for the company’s expanding role in meeting the world’s rising energy demands.”

“The investment by Hitachi Energy represents a significant step forward in advancing Virginia’s future,” said Delegate Luke Torian, Major Employment and Investment (MEI) Project Approval Commission Chair. “The General Assembly remains committed to strengthening the Commonwealth’s manufacturing sector and ensuring that we are prepared to meet increasing energy demands. We welcome Hitachi’s partnership in helping us achieve these critical goals.”

“This historic investment by Hitachi Energy in South Boston highlights the bright future ahead for Southside Virginia,” said Senator Tammy Mulchi. “I am proud that our region will play a key role in meeting the Commonwealth’s growing energy needs. Hitachi Energy has been a true partner to Halifax County and the surrounding communities, not only through major investments but by supporting families and creating opportunities throughout our communities. This investment will transform lives, strengthen communities, and lay the foundation for lasting growth in the great Commonwealth.”

“It is powerful news that Hitachi Energy will produce large power transformers at the South Boston plant,” said Delegate Danny Marshall. “Nationwide there is a shortage of electricity, especially for large-scale industrial applications. The shortage of equipment is part of the problem. Southside Virginia will help resolve some of that problem as Hitachi workers produce these crucial transformers.”

“A vigorous and reliable electric grid is critical for the American economy and American energy dominance. Bringing power transformer production to the U.S. is vital as energy demand skyrockets,” said Congressman John McGuire (VA-05). “I am thankful that this investment will establish a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in South Boston, to produce necessary large power transformers. This $457 million investment and facility will create more than 800 new high-paying jobs in Virginia’s Fifth Congressional District. I would like to thank Hitachi, President Trump, and Governor Youngkin for working with me to make this a success.”

Hitachi Energy is a global technology leader in electrification, powering a sustainable energy future with innovative power grid technologies with digital at the core. With over a century in pioneering mission-critical technologies like high-voltage transformers, automation, and power electronics, Hitachi Energy is addressing the most urgent energy challenge of our time – balancing soaring electricity demand, while decarbonizing the power system. With an unparalleled installed base in over 140 countries, Hitachi Energy co-creates and builds long-term partnerships across the utility, industry, transportation, data centers, and infrastructure sectors. Headquartered in Switzerland, the company employs over 50,000 people in 60 countries and generates revenues of around $16 billion.

VEDP worked with Halifax County, the Southern Virginia Regional Alliance, and the General Assembly’s Major Employment and Investment (MEI) Project Approval Commission to secure the project for Virginia. Hitachi will be eligible to receive an MEI custom performance grant of $29.4 million for site preparation and facility costs, subject to approval by the Virginia General Assembly.

Support for the creation of 825 jobs will be provided through the Virginia Talent Accelerator Program, ranked the #1 Customized Workforce Training Program in the U.S. by Business Facilities. The Virginia Talent Accelerator Program is a workforce initiative created by the Virginia Economic Development Partnership (VEDP) in collaboration with the Virginia Community College System and other higher education partners, with funding support from the Governor’s administration and the Virginia General Assembly. Launched in 2019, the program accelerates new facility start-ups through the direct delivery of recruitment and training services that are fully customized to a company’s unique products, processes, equipment, standards, and culture. All program services are provided at no cost to qualified new and expanding companies as an incentive for job creation.