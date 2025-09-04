North West Provincial Government launches Thuntsha Lerole at JB Marks Local Municipality, 5 Sept

Ga-Mogopa, Goedgevonden and Boikhutsong villages, as well as Tshing and Ikageng townships which fall under JB Marks Local Municipality in Dr Kenneth Kaunda District, are a hub of activities this week as the provincial government has already started addressing service delivery challenges across the local municipality, leading up to the roll-out of the Thuntsha Lerole programme scheduled for Friday, 05 September at Ga-Mogopa. This week’s Accelerated Service Delivery Programme will be led by Premier Kagiso Lazarus Mokgosi, who will be joined by Members of the Executive Council, the District Executive Mayor and the local municipality Troika.

In a deliberate effort to promote and provide financial support to developing businesses, two local entrepreneurs will, on Friday, receive dummy cheques from the Empowerment Fund.

Three RDP houses will be handed over in Tshing Extension 9, as part of a broader allocation of 147 houses in the region. In a bid to fast-track the issuing of title deeds to the rightful beneficiaries, a total of 300 title deeds will be distributed across the local municipality, with 10 being handed over during a community feedback session at Ga-Mogopa Community Hall.

To boost local infrastructure and improve visibility and safety, a new solar high mast light will be installed at Ga-Mogopa village, while six existing lights will be repaired.

Among other services to be provided to the residents of JB Marks Local Municipality on Friday are a JoJo tank and related accessories, as well as a vegetable garden kit which will be handed over to the Mogopa Satellite Clinic.

Aligned to the Social Relief of Distress programme, sanitary towels and school shoes will be distributed to learners at identified local schools, while food parcels will be handed over to ten identified needy households.

Road blading and pothole patching activities will also continue to be carried out across the local municipality.

On Friday, 03 September, government departments, state-owned entities and the private sector will provide on-the-spot services at Ga-Mogopa Community Hall, where Premier Mokgosi will lead a community feedback session.

The Thuntsha Lerole Reloaded programme will be rolled out in two other districts as follows:

In Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati District, the programme will be rolled out at Lekwa-Teemane Local Municipality at Utlwanang Community Hall

In Ngaka Modiri Molema District, it will be at Matshepe Community Hall in Mahikeng Local Municipality

Through these integrated efforts, Phase 5 of the ASDP reaffirms the province's commitment to efficient, responsive, and impactful service delivery.

Members of the media are invited to attend and cover the JB Marks Local Municipality Accelerated Service Delivery – Thuntsha Lerole Reloaded activities and the community feedback session which will be held as follows:

Date: Friday, 05 September 2025

Time: 08h00 to 16h00 – On-site government services to communities

Venue: Ga-Mogopa Community Hall, Ventersdorp

Time: 09h00 to 12h00 – Service delivery interventions and visit to project sites by Premier, MECs and District and Local Executive Mayors

Time: 12h00 to 14h00 – Community Feedback Session

