Dr. Julia LeBlanc Introduces Why Mommy Does Yoga, A Heartfelt Story Helping Parents and Kids Connect Through Mindfulness

LEICESTER, MA, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In today’s busy world, parents and children alike are searching for ways to slow down, connect, and find peace in everyday routines. Author and wellness advocate Dr. Julia LeBlanc has created a meaningful resource for families in the form of her new children’s book, Why Mommy Does Yoga . Rather than presenting yoga as simply a physical exercise, the book gently introduces it as a way for families to bond, regulate emotions, and discover calm together.At its core, Why Mommy Does Yoga is a story about connection. Through the curious eyes of a little boy, young readers are introduced to the practice of yoga as he watches his mother stretch, breathe, and find peace on her mat. Wanting to join in, the child learns how yoga helps him feel safe, strong, and brave. The story shows that yoga is not just something adults do for self-care—it is a joyful activity that children and parents can share, strengthening their bond in the process.A Fresh Approach to Parents & Child BondingWhile many children’s books encourage imagination and adventure, Why Mommy Does Yoga offers something new: a way for parents and children to experience mindfulness together. The book presents yoga as a tool for both physical health and emotional resilience, teaching children how breathing, stretching, and moving with intention can help calm worries and spark confidence.“Yoga has always been a source of strength and balance for me as a mom,” Dr. LeBlanc explained. “But what surprised me was how curious my children were about the practice. They wanted to try the poses, copy my breathing, and be part of that quiet moment. That inspired me to create a story that could help other families share the same experience.”Meeting a Growing NeedInterest in mindfulness practices for children has grown dramatically in recent years. Schools are introducing yoga and meditation into classrooms, and parents are increasingly seeking tools to help children navigate stress, anxiety, and the overwhelming pace of modern life.Dr. LeBlanc’s Why Mommy Does Yoga responds to this growing demand by blending storytelling with practical lessons. It makes yoga approachable for families, presenting poses like Tree, Warrior, and Downward Dog in a playful and engaging way. Children see yoga not as a chore, but as something fun they can do with their parents.“Parents often wonder how to introduce mindfulness to kids without it feeling forced,” said Dr. LeBlanc. “This story is my way of showing that it doesn’t have to be complicated. It can be as simple as rolling out a mat, sharing a few poses, and breathing together.”More Than a StoryBeyond the book itself, Dr. LeBlanc sees this project as part of a larger mission to encourage families to practice mindfulness together. As both a parent and an advocate for wellness, she understands how challenging modern life can be. The pace is fast, the demands are constant, and the moments of true connection often feel fleeting. Through Why Mommy Does Yoga, she hopes to give families a simple but powerful tool to slow down, breathe, and reconnect. She added, “My hope is that this book inspires families to carve out even five minutes a day to breathe, stretch, and laugh together. Those small moments of presence can create lasting memories and stronger bonds.”About the AuthorDr. Julia LeBlanc is a writer, mother, and wellness advocate who believes in the power of mindfulness to transform families. With a background in both parenting and personal yoga practice, she brings authenticity and warmth to her storytelling. Why Mommy Does Yoga is her first children’s book, born from her own experiences practicing yoga alongside her children and witnessing its benefits firsthand. Beyond writing, Dr. LeBlanc connects with parents and readers through social media, where she shares practical tips and encouragement for building healthier, calmer routines at home.Why Mommy Does Yoga is currently available for pre-order on Amazon: Pre-order Why Mommy Does Yoga Follow Dr. Julia LeBlanc for the latest updates:Website: https://www.arisewithjulia.com/ Instagram @drjulialeblancFacebook Dr. Julia LeBlanc

