David Willie Gardner Announces New Release of Will The Real Gospel Please Stand Up, Addressing Life-Changing Challenges

HARRISON, AR, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author and teacher David Willie Gardner has announced the upcoming release of Will the Real Gospel Please Stand Up , a new book that explores three deeply personal and life-changing challenges that every believer faces on the journey of faith.Gardner shares that when he first began walking with God, he expected the greatest struggles to be external — temptations, cultural pressures, or difficult circumstances. Instead, he discovered that the most powerful challenges come from within. These challenges are spiritual, personal, and deeply connected to how a believer trusts and follows God.Will the Real Gospel Please Stand Up is both a heartfelt guide and a wake-up call. It invites readers to examine whether their faith is rooted in cultural habits or in a living, personal relationship with God. The book addresses common misconceptions about Christianity, clarifies what the Bible actually says, and provides practical steps for living out authentic faith in everyday life.At its core, the book highlights three defining challenges: hearing God’s Word but not responding, knowing God’s will but choosing another path, and trusting personal plans over God’s timing. Gardner references Pharaoh in the book of Exodus, who repeatedly heard God’s message delivered through Moses but hardened his heart: “But when Pharaoh saw that there was relief, he hardened his heart and did not heed them” (Exodus 8:15). He shows how these turning points are not roadblocks but opportunities for deeper trust, real obedience, and life-changing transformation.“These challenges matter because they test what we believe about God’s voice, wisdom, and timing,” Gardner explains. “They are not one-time lessons. They reappear in every season, shaping us at deeper levels. The good news is that God is patient, always willing to teach, guide, and restore when we turn back to Him.”Gardner also points to Adam and Eve in Genesis, who had clear instructions but chose what looked pleasing:“Then the woman saw that the tree was good for food… she took of its fruit and ate”(Genesis 3:6)He reflects on times when emotions or logic overruled obedience, reminding readers that while surrender is rarely easy, it leads to peace and strength. He further cites Abram in Genesis 16, who believed God’s promise but tried to fulfill it in his own timing:“Abram heeded the voice of Sarai… and he went in to Hagar, and she conceived”(Genesis 16:2–4)Gardner admits to taking shortcuts and moving ahead of God, later learning that trust means letting go of control and waiting on God’s perfect timing, even when the path forward is unclear.Will the Real Gospel Please Stand Up combines biblical insight, personal stories, and honest reflection to guide readers through these turning points of faith. Gardner describes the book as a conversation rather than a textbook, written to help readers move beyond surface-level religion and embrace a living, transformative relationship with God.The book is currently available for pre-order through Amazon at: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0FJFFY6QM About the Author:David Willie Gardner is a passionate writer, teacher, and lifelong student of the Bible. He has dedicated years to helping others grow closer to God by sharing practical truths drawn from Scripture and personal experience. Gardner’s approach to writing is conversational and rooted in everyday life, making deep spiritual concepts accessible and relatable. His mission is to inspire believers to move beyond surface faith and embrace a genuine, vibrant relationship with Jesus Christ. When not writing, he enjoys quiet study, meaningful conversations over coffee, and guiding others through life’s challenges with faith and grace.Follow David for more encouragement and updates:Official Website: https://authordavidwilliegardner.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/authordavidgardner/ Instagram: @davidgardnerauthor“Your journey does not end here,” Gardner adds. “It might just be the beginning.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.