Demand for Modular Automation Market is forecasted to reach a value of US $22.07 billion by 2029

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Large Will The Modular Automation Market Be By 2025?

In recent times, the modular automation market has witnessed quick expansion. The market size is projected to surge from $12.76 billion in 2024 to $14.27 billion in 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9%. The historic growth in this sector can be tied to factors such as the heightened focus on reducing operating expenses, an escalating demand for optimal use of resources, an increasing necessity for quick production scalability, a growing emphasis on enhancing safety in the workplace, and an expanding need for capabilities to produce multiple products.

The size of the modular automation market is predicted to experience a substantial surge in the coming years, growing to a noteworthy $22.08 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5%. The surge during the forecast period can be credited to the increasing focus on minimizing production downtime, heightened attention given to resource preservation in manufacturing processes, a growing need for high volume production adaptability, an accentuation on sustainable manufacturing practices, and the key objective to reduce material wastage. Some key trends that the forecast period will witness are the integration of edge computing, employment of digital twin technology, evolution of self-diagnosing and self-amending systems, heightened integration of advanced robotics, and development of sophisticated human-machine interfaces (HMI).

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Modular Automation Market Landscape?

The modular automation market is expected to flourish because of the climbing demand for automation solutions. Such solutions, which encompass technologies, systems, or services that function with little human intervention, amplify effectiveness, precision, and output in multiple sectors. The rise in these automation solutions is prominently tied to the escalating requirement for operational efficiency. Businesses are striving to trim down costs, reduce inaccuracies, and boost productivity via smart and streamlined operations. Modular automation augments automation solutions by facilitating flexible, scalable, and readily adjustable systems that can swiftly adapt to fluctuating production necessities and technological progressions. For instance, data from the International Federation of Robotics, a non-profit organization based in Germany, in September 2023 shows that in 2022, the number of industrial robots installed reached a record 290,258, signifying a 5% increase from the previous year and setting a new record, exceeding the highest level registered in 2021. Thus the continual rise in the demand for automation solutions is fueling the expansion of the modular automation market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Modular Automation Market?

Major players in the Modular Automation Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Siemens AG

• General Electric Company (GE)

• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

• Schneider Electric SE

• Honeywell International Inc.

• ABB Ltd

• Toshiba Corporation

• Emerson Electric Co.

• Bosch Rexroth AG

• Rockwell Automation Inc.

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Modular Automation Market?

Key players in the modular automation market are prioritizing the creation of innovative technologies such as modular remote units. These are designed to enhance system adaptability, expedite deployment, and boost operational efficiency in various industrial sectors. A modular remote unit acts as an independent and adjustable device in automation systems, used for control, observation, or data collection tasks from a distance. This facilitates system growth and decentralized functioning. For example, WEG S.A., a Brazil-based firm specialized in motors and generators, launched the RUW200 in May 2025. This is a new generation modular remote unit designed to enhance device incorporation and operational performance in industrial automation settings. The RUW200, devised as a compact and scalable solution, provides superior connectivity via two Ethernet ports. It supports crucial industrial communication standards, including EtherNet or IP, Modbus-TCP, and MQTT, which makes it fully ready for IoT. The unit can be expanded with up to eight I/O modules, demonstrating its adaptability to varied automation needs. Additionally, it is fully compatible with WEG’s existing PLC platforms, such as the PLC200, PLC410, and PLC500.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Modular Automation Market

The modular automation market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Distributed Control System, Module Type Packages

2) By Technology: Industrial Internet Of Things (IIoT), Robotics, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Cloud Computing

3) By Enterprise Size: Small And Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises

4) By Application: Assembly, Inspection, Testing, Material Handling, Packaging

5) By End-User Industry: Manufacturing, Healthcare, Aerospace And Defense, Energy And Utilities

Subsegments:

1) By Distributed Control System Type: Hardware, Software, Services

2) By Module Type Packages Type: Process Modules, Skid-Mounted Packages, Standardized Module Units, Plug-And-Play Modules, Pre-Engineered Modular Solutions

Modular Automation Market Regional Insights

In 2024, the modular automation market was predominantly led by North America. However, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to achieve the most rapid growth in the coming period. The 2025 report on the global modular automation market includes a detailed analysis of regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

