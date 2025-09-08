From News to Actionable EU Intelligence

opoint.com Sentometrics

Opoint partners with Sentometrics to deliver comprehensive news-based company information across the EU

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, September 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Opoint, a global leader in real-time news data collection and enrichment, today announced a strategic partnership with Sentometrics, a Brussels-based university spin-off specialising in AI-driven company intelligence. This partnership will provide businesses, policy makers, and financial institutions with easy access to news-driven intelligence on all EU-based companies

Opoint aggregates and enriches content from over 235,000 sources across 220 jurisdictions in more than 150 languages, delivering structured, metadata-rich news feeds to clients worldwide. Through this partnership, Opoint’s global infrastructure will power Sentometrics’ advanced AI-driven analytics and expert curation, enabling comprehensive monitoring of companies across the European Union.

Sentometrics transforms news into actionable intelligence by combining machine learning with domain expertise. Its services include dynamic company profile pages, alerts for adverse media and compliance risks, and tools to discover new business opportunities. Clients can access this information via a dashboard, API, or curated reports. For complex cases related to business conduct, ESG, and corporate reputation, Sentometrics’ experts provide in-depth analyses that balance accusations and company responses, assess severity, flag potential violations of the UN Global Compact principles, and track the status of ongoing issues.

“With Sentometrics, we are extending the reach and value of Opoint’s global real-time news feeds into a new layer of actionable company intelligence,” said Andrew Grant, Director, Data Services of Opoint. “This collaboration helps organisations across Europe better understand and engage with the companies they do business with.”

“We are excited to partner with Opoint to help clients do business with EU companies by making company information from the news about all EU companies easily available,” said Kris Boudt, CEO of Sentometrics.

By combining Opoint’s scale and speed in news collection with Sentometrics’ expertise in analytics and curation, the partnership ensures that businesses and institutions across Europe gain timely, reliable, and relevant intelligence.

About Opoint

Opoint is a top real-time news data collection and enrichment services provider, serving industries such as media monitoring, financial services, and business intelligence. We focus on delivering high-quality, accurate, and timely insights seamlessly via APIs and user-friendly dashboards. For more information, visit www.opoint.com

About Sentometrics

Sentometrics is a Brussels-based spin-off of Ghent University and Vrije Universiteit Brussel that provides company information from news sources in a structured manner. Combining AI technology with expert curation, Sentometrics delivers EU company profile pages, adverse media monitoring, ESG, business conduct and reputation analysis, and business lead generation services. For more information, visit www.sentometrics.com

