Opoint Appoints Peter Ferrold as New CEO

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, August 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Opoint is pleased to announce the appointment of Peter Ferrold as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective August 11, 2025. Based in Copenhagen, Peter will lead Opoint into its next chapter of growth, innovation, and international expansion.

Peter brings more than 20 years of commercial leadership experience, having successfully built and scaled businesses across compliance and legal tech, health tech, telecommunications, and professional services. Known for his strategic mindset and people-first leadership style, Peter has consistently delivered strong results, including 10X revenue growth and successful entries into new markets across Europe and the United States.

Most recently, Peter served as Chief Sales Officer at a leading Danish SaaS scale-up in the legal technology sector. His career also includes executive roles such as Chief Sales Officer (CSO), Sales Director, and Head of Sales & Marketing, where he has led teams of up to 150 employees and overseen revenues of up to 200 million DKK. He is widely recognised for his ability to translate commercial strategies into measurable business outcomes, optimise go-to-market operations, and cultivate high-performing, collaborative teams.

Peter holds an MSc in International Marketing & Management and a BSc in Economics & Business Administration from Copenhagen Business School, and is certified in organisational coaching and development.

Robert Söderling, Chairman of Opoint, expressed his enthusiasm for the appointment:

“Peter has an exceptional track record of building and scaling businesses internationally, with deep experience in leading high-performing teams and driving commercial excellence. His ability to translate strategy into results, demonstrated through consistent revenue growth and successful market expansion, makes him uniquely equipped to lead Opoint in this next phase. We’re proud to welcome a leader with both ambition and integrity at the helm.”

Peter’s appointment marks a new phase in Opoint’s journey as the company strengthens its position as a global leader in enriched news data solutions for compliance, financial services, media monitoring, and beyond.

Commenting on his appointment, Peter said:

“With great respect for the strong foundation and the impressive journey that Opoint has already undertaken, I look forward to building and further developing the company’s position as an industry leader. With a strong focus on product development, customer service, and data quality, I envision us strengthening our core even further while also growing the business and expanding into new markets, supporting more industries with deep, real-time news insights. In an overly noisy media world, the need for Opoint’s product is evident, and I look forward to exploring and seizing this opportunity together with the team.”

About Opoint

Opoint is a global provider of enriched and structured real-time news data, delivering insights from over 235,000 sources in more than 150 languages. Trusted by clients in compliance, financial services, media monitoring, and business intelligence, Opoint enables faster, more informed decision-making through reliable, metadata-rich content. With a focus on speed, quality, and coverage, Opoint is committed to helping organisations stay ahead in an increasingly complex information landscape.

