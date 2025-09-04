C&G Regulatory Solutions Invests in Developing the Next Generation of Compliance Professionals

C&G Compliance Consultants

C&G Regulatory Solutions announces its commitment to cultivating future compliance leaders through structured training and practical development initiatives.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- C&G Regulatory Solutions is delighted to announce that Logan Golden, a Law LLB student at Solent University, has commenced a placement year within the company’s compliance team.Director, Lewis Gurry, commented:“We are pleased to welcome Logan to the C&G team. His placement illustrates our dedication to developing the next generation of compliance professionals while reinforcing our capacity to serve clients with fresh perspectives.”In this role, Logan will assist our regulatory specialists across key areas including compliance monitoring, client reporting, regulatory research, and advisory support. His addition reflects C&G Regulatory Solutions’ continued commitment to nurturing emerging talent and delivering exceptional regulatory guidance to our clients.CEO, Alexander Culley, added:“Logan’s placement represents both an investment in future talent and an opportunity for us to continue building the strength of our team. We are proud tosupport the professional development of aspiring compliance specialists and look forward to the contribution Logan will make during his time with us.”C&G Regulatory Solutions looks forward to supporting Logan throughout his placement year and is confident that his contribution will further enhance the firm’s commitment to delivering trusted, expert compliance services to clients across the financial sector. To learn more about our work and Logan’s progress, please visit www.cgregulatorysolutions.com

