C&G Partners with Speakers for Schools to Deliver Financial Services Work Experience

C&G Regulatory Solutions Partners with Speakers for Schools to Deliver Financial Services Work Experience for the Next Generation of Financial Talent

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- C&G Regulatory Solutions is proud to be partnering with Speakers for Schools to deliver a three-day financial services work experience programme introducing secondary school pupils to financial markets, risk, and careers in the City of London.Taking place from 1st to 3rd July 2025, the programme has attracted over 60 students from across the UK, many of whom come from disadvantaged or underrepresented backgrounds. The initiative forms part of C&G’s ongoing commitment to widening access to the financial services sector and supporting social mobility through practical learning opportunities.The sessions, led by professionals from C&G, will include:- an introduction to financial markets and trading;- deep dives into real-world financial scandals and ethics; and- interactive workshops on career pathways, CV skills, and compliance challenges.Guest speakers from industry, including former regulators, legal experts, and practitioners in trading, compliance, fintech and banking will bring the content to life and provide students with insight into the diverse and evolving roles within the financial services industry.Alexander Culley, Director of C&G Regulatory Solutions, commented:“We’re delighted to be supporting Speakers for Schools in giving students a rare opportunity to go behind the scenes of an industry that affects almost every aspect of modern life. Whether they end up working in finance or not, we aim to build their confidence, curiosity, and understanding of the system that underpins global markets.”A spokesperson from Speakers for Schools added:"We are pleased to partner with C&G Regulatory Solutions to provide students with valuable insights into financial markets, risk management, and career opportunities within the City of London. This collaboration supports our mission to close the opportunity gap and create a more level playing field for all 11–19-year-olds from state schools and colleges, connecting future talent with leading employers and real pathways to jobs in financial services."C&G Regulatory Solutions is a specialist consultancy providing regulatory advice and training to financial firms in the UK and internationally. The firm is based at:C&G Regulatory SolutionsInternational House, George Curl Way, Southampton, SO18 2RZ, UKMedia enquiries:enquiries@cgregulatorysolutions.com

