Afghanistan: ICRC responds to deadly earthquake

The full extent of humanitarian situation in this remote region is not yet known. Many affected villages and valleys remain inaccessible due to rockslides that have blocked roads, leaving communities cut off from life-saving aid.

Immediate humanitarian needs include: search and rescue support, emergency medical aid, temporary shelter, food and water, help managing the dead and clearing roads to ensure humanitarian access.

All staff of the International Committee of the Red Cross in the country have been accounted for and the ICRC is supporting the humanitarian response in coordination with the Afghan Red Crescent Society (ARCS) and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).

Our assistance includes providing emergency medical supplies to two hospitals in the affected region, water and sanitation equipment, forensic services and help to people trying to trace or contact missing loved ones.

Our thoughts and solidarity are with all those affected by this disaster, which adds to the ongoing humanitarian challenges the country has endured for many years.