Sequretek Launches Percept Compliance Manager to Help Enterprises Meet Global Regulatory Demands

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sequretek Launches Percept Compliance Manager to Help Enterprises Meet Global Regulatory DemandsSequretek, a global leader in AI-powered cybersecurity solutions, today announced the launch of Percept Compliance Manager, designed to help enterprises meet growing compliance and regulatory challenges with real-time monitoring and AI-driven insights.The launch comes at a time when businesses worldwide are under pressure to comply with an expanding web of regulations. In the US, HIPAA and HITRUST set stringent rules for protecting sensitive data; in Europe, GDPR and industry standards such as TISAX set equally high bars; while in India, firms must comply with RBI and SEBI directives, and the new DPDP Act. At the same time, global standards such as NIST, SOC2, PCI DSS, and ISO/IEC 27001 demand consistency and accountability across IT environments.Percept Compliance Manager addresses this complexity by providing a single, dashboard-driven view of compliance posture across hybrid IT environments. Delivered as a SaaS-first solution, it enables continuous monitoring, vulnerability management, configuration checks, and governance oversight. Unlike traditional point-in-time audits, the platform offers an always-on compliance model that helps enterprises stay ahead of evolving regulatory requirements.Designed to integrate seamlessly with existing investments in XDR, SIEM, EDR, IAM, CASB, and ITSM, the solution adds compliance intelligence to threat detection and IT operations. This allows CISOs and compliance leaders to identify gaps, prioritize remediation, and reduce audit fatigue without duplicating tools or processes.“As regulatory frameworks grow more complex and hybrid environments expand, organizations cannot afford compliance gaps that expose them to risks,” said Pankit Desai, CEO and Co-Founder of Sequretek . “With Percept Compliance Manager, our goal is to shift enterprises from reactive, point-in-time audits to a proactive, always-on compliance model. This solution strengthens adherence and empowers compliance leaders with the clarity they need to prioritize security efforts and build resilience.”Percept Compliance Manager is available now as a SaaS subscription with annual licensing based on asset volume and selected modules. The product joins Sequretek’s growing Percept suite, which includes Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) and Extended Detection and Response (XDR), furthering the company’s mission to make enterprise security simple, accessible, and future-ready.About SequretekSequretek is a global cybersecurity company offering AI-powered, cloud-native solutions that simplify security. Sequretek’s Percept solution suite delivers defense-in-depth and defense-in-breadth. It coexists with and complements existing technologies, allowing customers and partners to consolidate at their own pace. Sequretek's AI technologies, coupled with robust processes and expert teams, protect organizations' IT assets from cyberthreats, while helping them comply with regulatory standards. Percept solutions are reliable, simple, and adaptive, with a low cost of ownership, empowering customers to confidently grow in the digital space.Media Contacts:Gutenberg: sequretek@thegutenberg.com

