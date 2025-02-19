Sequretek Announces Technology Partnership with Aryaka to Advance AI-Powered Cybersecurity for Global Enterprises

Sequretek

PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sequretek , a prominent player in global cybersecurity, today announced a strategic technology partnership with Aryaka, the leader in Unified SASE as a Service, to bring AI-driven cybersecurity to enterprises worldwide through the launch of AI>Observe powered by Sequretek’s Percept Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) platform. AI>Observe enhances security visibility, detection, and response capabilities, enabling customers to mitigate sophisticated threats within cloud-first environments, including AI workloads. By integrating Percept CTEM supported by Sequretek’s Threat Intel portal, the solution provides robust cybersecurity without requiring a rip-and-replace of the customer’s IT stack.Through this partnership, Aryaka AI>Observe powered by Sequretek will be available to Aryaka’s global customer base and channel partners. Organizations seeking a 24/7 Security Operations Center (SOC) as a Service can also transition to Sequretek’s Percept CTEM platform, which delivers deep security expertise, single-pane visibility, and adaptive threat management. This ensures enterprises gain a seamlessly integrated, AI-powered cybersecurity solution to safeguard their digital assets with comprehensive visibility and proactive response capabilities.“Aryaka’s enterprise customers can now improve their security posture with an AI-powered security layer that proactively detects and mitigates evolving cyberthreats,” said Anand Naik, Co-Founder & CEO of Sequretek . “As AI-driven threats grow in sophistication, our partnership ensures Aryaka’s customers benefit from enterprise-wide protection and expands access to intelligent security solutions. It enables Aryaka’s customers to enhance resilience and simplify security with AI-powered solutions that seamlessly coexist with and complement their existing IT infrastructure. We are excited about the opportunities to expand our capabilities and reach a broader customer base with Aryaka, driving innovation and growth with reliable, simple, and adaptive cybersecurity solutions.” Lalit Shinde, CRO at Sequretek , stated, “Our partnership brings together the strengths of two leaders to deliver exceptional security and networking solutions for enterprises worldwide. By combining cutting-edge secure access service edge (SASE) technology with advanced threat detection and response, we empower businesses with seamless, enterprise-wide protection. As Artificial Intelligence-based attacks become more sophisticated, our collaboration integrates AI-driven cybersecurity monitoring and detection to proactively identify and mitigate threats in real time. Together, we are redefining cybersecurity and connectivity, ensuring organizations can thrive in an increasingly digital and threat-prone world.”“This partnership enables us to enhance our security approach by integrating Sequretek’s AI-driven security intelligence into Aryaka AI>Observe,” said Farzad Tari, SVP of Corporate and Business Development, at Aryaka. “Our customers will benefit from deeper network insights, automated threat correlation, and real-time insights that minimize attack impact. This collaboration strengthens our ability to offer enterprises with Unified SASE as a Service a seamlessly integrated, high-performance security and networking solution.”The Sequretek-Aryaka partnership is a strategic alignment of AI-powered cybersecurity and advanced networking capabilities, positioning both companies as leaders in next-generation enterprise security.About SequretekSequretek is a global cybersecurity company that provides AI-powered, cloud-native, simple-to-use solutions with comprehensive visibility and threat management in a single console. Built on the Percept continuous threat exposure management framework, Sequretek’s products—Percept XDR & NG SIEM, Identity, EDR, and Compliance Manager—offer defense-in-depth and defense-in-breadth capabilities. Its AI technologies, processes, and expert teams ensure organizations’ IT assets are protected against cyberthreats while helping them comply with regulatory standards. To know more, please visit: https://sequretek.com About AryakaAryaka is the leader in delivering Unified SASE as a Service, a fully integrated solution combining networking, security, and observability. Built for the demands of Generative AI as well as today’s multi-cloud hybrid world, Aryaka enables enterprises to transform their secure networking to deliver uncompromised performance, agility, simplicity, and security. Aryaka’s flexible delivery options empower businesses to choose their preferred approach for implementation and management. Hundreds of global enterprises, including several in the Fortune 100, depend on Aryaka for their secure networking solutions. For more on Aryaka, please visit www.aryaka.com Media Contacts:Gutenberg: sequretek@thegutenberg.com

