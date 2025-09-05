Recruiting for Good Launch Sweetest Beauty Reward Mom and Me Mani for 3 Years

Every year, Recruiting for Good is rewarding just 10 Mom and Me Manis for 3 years www.MomandMeManis.com The Sweetest LA Beauty Treat Love the sweetest Beauty treats; participate in recruiting for good to earn 3 year beauty treats at LA's best salons, skincare, and spa providers. www.LoveBeautyTreats.com After successfully earning a 3 year beauty treat from Recruiting for Good; earn access to members only Beauty Foodie Parties www.BeautyFoodieParties.com Launching October 2025

staffing agency, Recruiting for Good is launching LA's Sweetest 3 year Beauty Treat for mothers and daughters to help fund The Sweetest Gigs for kids program.

Every year, Recruiting for Good is rewarding just 10 Mom and Me 3 Year Treats!” — Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for Good

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a value driven staffing agency that generates proceeds by delivering staffing solutions to self-fund The sweetest gigs; a meaningful work program for talented kids in LA.Recruiting for Good is launching new 3 year beauty treat (reward) ' Mom and me Mani ;' by rewarding referrals with 3 $1000 gift cards.According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman; "Mom Love to spend quality time with your daughter? Mom and Me Mani is made for you. We're rewarding just 'ten' 3 year beauty treats in 2025. Earn gift cards for Manis at LA's sweetest beauty salons; Bellacures or Miniluxe (in Brentwood and Beverly Hills locations)!"AboutSince 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good (R4G) has been delivering sweet employment solutions and helping companies find talented professionals they love in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to fund The Sweetest Gigs (a meaningful work program for talented kids)! To learn more visit: www.RecruitingforGood.com Good for You + Community Too!In an effort to self-fund The Sweetest Gigs, Recruiting for Good is rewarding referrals to companies hiring professional staff; that result in a hire with The Sweetest 3 Year Treats; Beauty + Dining + Parties www3YearTreats.com Beauty + Dining + Parties

Sweet tween working on The Sweetest Gigs earned a sweet beauty treat Mom and Me Mani Day in LA

