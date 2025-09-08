Freddy Monday Releases New Single 'Better Keep Our Secret' with London-Filmed Music Video on September 8, 2025

Better Keep Our Secret - single Freddy on his Rickenbacker 4001 Scene from the music video

LONG ISLAND, NY, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The secret's out! Acclaimed singer-songwriter, composer, and producer Freddy Monday has released his seductive, steamy new single “Better Keep Our Secret” along with its visually captivating music video, now available worldwide across all major streaming and download platforms.Known for his evocative songwriting and cinematic approach to music, Freddy has had his work featured in projects like Jobs and Nickelodeon’s Emmy-winning The Loud House.About the Song: Better Keep Our Secret:Driven by edgy guitars and a sultry brass section, the track pulses with a seductive groove anchored by bass and drums. Lyrically, it captures the tension and thrill of a clandestine, recurring romantic hookup—a passionate affair that thrives on secrecy and anticipation. Freddy’s sensual vocal delivery and the song’s dynamic arrangement build toward a fiery climax, mirroring the narrative’s emotional intensity.Key lyrics like “Same place, same time / Turn the phone off honey / Draw the blinds” and “Secrets lead to secrets / And you know we’re gonna lose control” set the tone for a fiery, irresistible rendezvous. Musically, the song blends pop-rock hooks with soulful R&B textures, giving it both commercial shine and intimate depth.On the track’s irresistible groove, Freddy reflects:“The vibe of this song just feels fantastic. Laying down the bass on my vintage Rickenbacker 4001 really brought it to life—it was the icing on the cake.”About the Music Video:Filmed on location in London, the video features Freddy performing amid iconic city landmarks, weaving in Easter egg nods to Beatles history for fans to discover.Freddy shares his excitement: “Filming against the backdrop of London’s legendary Beatles locations was an absolute thrill. There’s a magic in those places that made the video feel truly special.”The historic streets and legendary music spots heighten the song’s sense of intrigue and romance, offering a visually rich complement to the track’s passionate theme.Why It Resonates:Freddy Monday’s ability to fuse cinematic storytelling with infectious grooves has made him a sought-after songwriter and composer. His extensive background in music for film, TV, and advertising brings a layered sophistication to his releases, while his Long Island roots and global influences keep his work authentic and relatable.Listen & Watch Now:Single: “Better Keep Our Secret” - streaming now on Spotify, Apple Music , and all major platformsMusic Video: Watch on YouTube About Freddy Monday:Freddy Monday is a Long Island-based singer-songwriter, composer, and producer whose songs have appeared in major films and television shows. As the founder of Endo Music, his award-winning production and publishing company, Freddy has secured numerous high-profile media placements.More at freddymonday.com

Freddy Monday - Better Keep Our Secret [Official Music Video] 👀

