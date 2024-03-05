Freddy Monday to Release New Single/Video "Passing By Hours" April 5th
EINPresswire.com/ -- Freddy Monday will release his new single, “Passing By Hours” April 5 on all streaming and download platforms. The track performed and produced by Freddy delivers a mix of 70s hippie feel with a cool driving alternative vibe. Monday’s ear for melody and harmony come bold to the forefront on this sunny love song. The songs lyrics capture the sense of romantic loss, then takes an emotional U-turn. Hit up Freddy’s YouTube Channel for the Official Music Video. Filmed at a few sunflower fields on Long Island’s east end, the video depicts a relationship that has wilted but finds its way back to full bloom.
Monday will celebrate the release with a special live performance at the Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame in Stony Brook on April 21. For the intimate 3 p.m. show Freddy will be performing many tunes from his catalog. Prior to the performance, the Hall will be airing the Official Music Video for "Passing By Hours" on their big screen. The Hall of Fame is currently hosting the Billy Joel/My Life exhibit which can be viewed that day as well.
Freddy Monday, is a singer/songwriter, composer, producer and owner/operator of Endo Music, an award winning music production and publishing company. With a specialty in music for film, TV and advertising, Freddy has had his music featured in a wide array of projects - securing hundreds of TV show placements - over 80,000,000 streams and landing several compositions in movies. Among them, his song “There Were Times” was featured in the film and soundtrack of the Steve Jobs bio pic “Jobs”; and for the ending theme song on the Nickelodeon Emmy-winning show The Loud House, Endo Music won the ASCAP Screen Music Awards for Top Television Series. Born and raised on Long Island, Monday has worked with a bountiful variety of music industry pros both on stage and in the studio.
Freddy Monday
Endo Music
Freddy Monday - "Passing By Hours" out April 5th!