35 Years Later Fab Morvan Rewrites the Milli Vanilli Legacy in You Know It’s True

In his memoir, Fab Morvan of Milli Vanilli breaks a decades-long silence, dissecting fame, forgery, and the fight to reclaim a voice that was never truly heard.

But silence, I've learned, is a cage. And I've chosen to set myself free." — Fab Morvan, You Know It's True

LOS ANGELES , CA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For 35 years, the name Milli Vanilli has been known for one of the biggest scandals in music history. The story has been told over and over again, in the press and jokes on late-night TV. The duo won a Grammy, sold millions of records, and became global superstars. Then it all came crashing down when people found out they hadn’t actually sung the songs. The reaction was quick, harsh, and unforgiving.But what happens when your life becomes a symbol, and you never got to tell your side?You Know It’s True: The Real Story of Milli Vanilli is a new memoir by Fab Morvan, the surviving half of the duo that once dominated charts, magazine covers, and MTV screens around the world. Written in collaboration with journalist and media executive Parisa Rose, the book opens the door to the private world of a man who was globally celebrated, then publicly shamed by headlines, jokes, and judgment as the world wrote him off-only to discover that the hardest part wasn’t the collapse, but what came after. This is a real, honest look at what happened. Personal, painful, and deeply thoughtful. And after staying quiet for 35 years, it’s finally time to speak up.From Global Obsession to Global Disgrace: The Making and Unmaking of a Pop PhenomenonIn the late 1980s and early 1990s, Fab Morvan and Rob Pilatus seemed unstoppable. With their long braids, model-perfect features, and gravity-defying dance moves, Milli Vanilli embodied a new era of pop. Their debut album sold millions. Their songs: Girl You Know It’s True, Blame It on the Rain, Baby Don’t Forget My Number, and Girl I’m Gonna Miss You became instant anthems. They won a Grammy. They toured the world. They were everywhere.Behind the chart-topping success was a secret, one they weren’t allowed to speak of, even as it ate away at their sense of self. The voices on the records weren’t theirs. They were performers, yes, but not in the way the world believed.Beyond the Scandal: A Human Story Lost in the HysteriaIn 1990, when the Milli Vanilli scandal broke, the music industry wasted no time making an example out of Morvan and his late bandmate, Rob Pilatus. They gave back their Grammy, still an unprecedented move in the Grammy’s’ history. The fallout was immediate and brutal. The backlash was vicious. And the two men who had been celebrated as pop culture royalty were vilified.The whole story was never told though. As Morvan makes clear in You Know It’s True, the deception was engineered long before the duo even understood the rules they were breaking. Young, ambitious, they were swept up and in way over their heads.The real scandal, the book suggests, wasn’t that they didn’t sing, but that no one cared who they were, as long as the money kept flowing.You Know It’s True goes deep exploring the harder question: What happens to a person when the world only remembers you for the worst day of your life?Beneath the Lights, A Lonely Search for BelongingThe heart of the book lies in what came after the cameras stopped rolling. The silence that followed. The long, empty stretch where fame turns to infamy, and a human being is left to figure out who they are without the lights, applause, or illusion of fame.Raised in Paris, Fab grew up navigating the margins, Black, creative, and aching to belong. Music and dance weren’t just hobbies; they were survival tools. They were how he coped, how he connected, how he dreamed.When he met Rob Pilatus, a fellow outsider with the same fire and fragility, their bond was instant. The two became brothers in ambition. And later, brothers in fallout.The book tracks their journey with almost cinematic scope, from early modeling gigs and nightclub performances to the surreal reality of platinum records. But as the machinery of fame accelerated, so did their unease. They knew the truth, and they knew the truth would one day come for them.Grief, Silence, and the Long Road to Self-DefinitionWhen the spotlight turned, it didn’t just dim, it vanished. Morvan was left to face the aftermath without a script, without a support system, and eventually, without his closest friend. Rob Pilatus died in 1998, after years of addiction, arrests, and failed attempts to rebuild a career under the weight of public ridicule.In the memoir’s most poignant chapters, Fab reflects on the years after the scandal, the struggle to rebuild, the pressure to conform, the deep, aching loneliness of being globally recognized but fundamentally misunderstood.You Know It’s True doesn’t gloss over the emotional wreckage. It wrestles with it, laying bare the cost of being dehumanized by a story you didn’t write, then having to find the language to tell it later.The brilliance of You Know It’s True lies in its quiet courage. Fab reclaims his story as much as he interrogates it. He examines race, masculinity, identity, and the emotional trauma of being commodified. He explores the toll of being “seen” but never truly known.The book also asks, with devastating clarity: What does it mean to find your voice when the world only remembers you for losing it?The Co-Author Who Helped Break the SilenceMuch of the book’s clarity and depth is attributed to Parisa Rose, a seasoned journalist, bestselling author, and Chief Operating Officer of The Los Angeles Tribune. Known for her work at the intersection of media and technology, Rose brings a level of discipline and journalistic rigor to the project that elevates it far beyond ghostwritten celebrity fare.Her presence is felt in the book’s structure, in its ability to draw connections between cultural narrative and personal trauma, and in the way it enables readers to reconsider what they thought they knew. A Presidential Lifetime Achievement Awardee with a background in elite athletics and international media, Rose isn’t just a collaborator, she’s a cultural translator, ensuring that Morvan’s story lands with the complexity it deserves.Their partnership, unlikely at first glance, feels urgent and necessary. Together, they do more than retell a headline. They correct it.A Cultural ArtifactYou Know It’s True is not a nostalgia trip. It doesn’t ask for sympathy, nor does it seek to relive old arguments. What it offers instead is a first-person account of the experience of celebrity, and the cost of silence.It speaks to artists and creators who’ve been commodified, discarded, or misrepresented. It speaks to anyone who’s tried to rebuild after public failure. And it speaks, crucially, to a generation that now consumes fame through an entirely different lens, one hyper-aware of branding, authenticity, and the stories we’re not told.In an age where cultural accountability is finally beginning to reach the institutions that once operated with impunity, Morvan’s story doesn’t feel dated. It feels prescient.Why You Know It’s True Matters NowBecause You Know It’s True isn’t just about Milli Vanilli. It’s about what happens when the people we consume for entertainment are discarded once their use expires. It’s about who we shame, and who we forgive. And it’s about the cost of silence in a world that prizes performance over personhood.This memoir doesn’t ask for redemption. It doesn’t even ask for forgiveness. It asks for one thing only: that we listen.Fab Morvan’s voice was taken from him in every possible sense: literally, figuratively, publicly. You Know It’s True is the process of getting it back, not just through words, but through authorship. The book challenges readers to revisit their own assumptions, not just about Milli Vanilli, but about what it looks like to own your voice and claim your own narrative.It’s the kind of book that stays with you, not because it’s shocking, but because it’s honest. Not because it asks for forgiveness, but because it insists on being heard.And that may be the most radical thing about it.Where to Get ItYou Know It’s True: The Real Story of Milli Vanilli is available now wherever books are sold. Amazon: You Know It's True and Barnes & Noble: You Know It's True Read it to witness a man step back into his own story, on his own terms. Because this time, for the first time, the world gets to hear him, for real.To learn more about Fab Morvan follow him across social media: https://www.instagram.com/fabmorvan/?hl=en About You Know It’s TrueYou Know It’s True: The Real Story of Milli Vanilli is Fab Morvan’s long-awaited memoir, written with journalist and media executive Parisa Rose, and published by The Los Angeles Tribune Publishing House. Raw, vulnerable, and inspiring, the book tells Morvan’s story in his own words for the first time. From his childhood in Paris to global superstardom, while in the due Milli Vanilli with Rob Pilatus, he experienced one of the fastest rises, and most public falls, in pop history. Behind the fame was a young man searching for belonging, only to be silenced by scandal and grief.More than a story of fame and fallout, You Know It’s True is a testament to resilience, self-definition, and the power of reclaiming your voice.About Fab MorvanFab Morvan is a legendary French singer, performer, and cultural icon best known as one half of the pop duo Milli Vanilli. Born in Paris, Morvan rose to international fame in the late 1980s, captivating audiences with his style, charisma, and stage presence. Despite the controversy that surrounded Milli Vanilli’s meteoric rise, Morvan reinvented himself as a solo artist, speaker, and creative force—championing authenticity and perseverance in the music industry. Today, he is celebrated not only for his role in one of pop culture’s most talked-about chapters, but for his resilience and continued contribution to music and performance.About Parisa RoseParisa Rose is the Chief Operating Officer of the Los Angeles Tribune, a best-selling author, Presidential Lifetime Achievement Awardee, and visionary leader in the Creator Economy. Known for her groundbreaking work at the intersection of media, technology, and community-building, she has spoken globally on the future of media, emerging technologies, and human rights. A former record-setting national champion swimmer and seasoned journalist, Parisa’s pursuit of truth and cultural impact led to her collaboration with Fab Morvan on You Know It’s True—the definitive account of one of the most infamous scandals in pop music history.About The Los Angeles Tribune PublishingPublished by The Los Angeles Tribune Publishing House, You Know It’s True is supported by an institution dedicated to amplifying impactful storytelling and holding space for narratives of personal development, resilience, and growth. The Los Angeles Tribune gives a voice to the voiceless, and by supporting this book, the Tribune reaffirms its commitment to giving a platform to works that spotlight powerful experiences, celebrate resilience, and inspire growth. Edited by Parisa Rose and Alisha Magnus-Louis, the book reflects the Tribune’s dedication to publishing works that carry both cultural and human significance.

