Empowering Michigan Schools for a Greener Future: Back to School with EGLE Classroom

As the new school year begins, the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) is excited to highlight key initiatives aimed at fostering sustainability in schools across the state. The highlighted resources and events are designed to empower youth with opportunities to lead initiatives that create tangible, positive environmental impacts in their communities.

MI Green School Guide: A Comprehensive Resource for Environmental Action

EGLE Classroom is proud to introduce a draft of the new MI Green School Guide this fall. The MI Green School Guide is a robust resource designed to help schools develop tailored environmental action plans and complete Michigan Green Schools activities. The guide includes:

Team Building Tool : Strategies for creating effective environmental teams within schools.

: Strategies for creating effective environmental teams within schools. Environmental Needs Assessment : Tools to identify and prioritize environmental needs.

: Tools to identify and prioritize environmental needs. Project Catalog : A collection of project ideas to inspire and guide school initiatives.

: A collection of project ideas to inspire and guide school initiatives. Funding Resource Hub : Information on available funding opportunities to support environmental projects.

: Information on available funding opportunities to support environmental projects. Environmental Action Plan Template: A template to help schools create actionable and measurable plans.

Educators, students, school staff, and community members are invited to test these resources and provide feedback over the next school year. Do you know any community members who want to test drive these resources? Contact Charlotte Mayworm at MaywormC@Michigan.gov to schedule a group feedback session.

MI Green Schools Kickoff: Inspiring a Sustainable School Year

Mark your calendars for October 24, as EGLE hosts the MI Green Schools Kickoff. This hybrid event aims to inspire and equip schools for the 2025-2026 school year with presentations highlighting MI Green Schools activities, partners, and student achievements.

All Michigan schools are invited to participate in a morning kickoff webinar from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Schools from the Mid-Michigan area are invited to Central Michigan University from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. for an in-depth planning and support session.

This event is a fantastic opportunity for schools to network, share ideas, and get motivated for a year of environmental action.

All Michigan schools and community partners: Register for the virtual kickoff webinar (9 a.m. to 11 a.m.) by October 23.

Register for the virtual kickoff webinar (9 a.m. to 11 a.m.) by October 23. Mid-Michigan schools and community partners: Register for the in person kickoff event (9 a.m. to 2 p.m.) by October 3. Those attending in person do not need to register for the online webinar.

MI Student Sustainability Summit: Engaging the Next Generation

Looking ahead, the MI Student Sustainability Summit is set for May 8, 2026, at the Kellogg Hotel and Conference Center on Michigan State University's campus. This summit will bring together students, educators, and environmental leaders to discuss and promote youth-led sustainability initiatives.

Participants will have the chance to:

Learn from Experts : Attend workshops led by environmental professionals.

: Attend workshops led by environmental professionals. Share Projects : Showcase their own sustainability projects and initiatives.

: Showcase their own sustainability projects and initiatives. Network: Connect with peers and mentors passionate about environmental stewardship.

More information about the summit will be available this fall, but it's not too early to start planning for your attendance at this exciting event.

Additional EGLE Classroom Resources

EGLE Classroom also offers a variety of resources to support educators and families throughout the school year. The Environmental Education Resource Lending Station provides hands-on learning materials, such as the EnviroScape models and water testing equipment, to engage students in relevant and active environmental education. The Michigan Environmental Education Curriculum Support (MEECS) lessons offer inquiry-based, data-driven lessons for grades 3 to 12, covering topics like air quality, water quality, and ecosystems. Additionally, the EGLE Career Series showcases various environmental careers through engaging videos, helping students explore potential career paths in environmental science and sustainability.

For more details and to stay updated on these initiatives, visit Michigan.gov/EGLEClassroom.