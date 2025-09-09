tagSpace Partners with IXS to Launch Tokenized Equity Offering via IXS Launchpad

tagSpace x IXS Partnering

tagSpace, a Spatial AI company, partners with IXS, a leading platform for compliant tokenized securities, to launch its upcoming equity offering.

BRISBANE, QLD, AUSTRALIA, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- tagSpace , the Spatial AI company pioneering location-anchored digital experiences, today announced a strategic partnership with IXS , a leading platform for compliant tokenized securities. Through this partnership, tagSpace will launch its upcoming equity offering on the IXS Launchpad, enabling investors worldwide to access fractionalized digital securities representing a stake in the company.“Through a partnership with IXS Launchpad, tagSpace will offer its equity in tokenized form as a compliant, fractionalized digital security for all investors,” said Paul Martin, CEO & Founder of tagSpace. “This move unlocks an inclusive investment pathway, aligning our rapidly growing community, creators, and partners with the future value we’re building.”-- Unlocking a New Model for Investment --The tokenized equity structure allows both institutional and retail investors to participate in tagSpace’s growth journey in a transparent, regulated, and globally accessible format. By leveraging IXS Launchpad, tagSpace is bridging the gap between traditional equity and blockchain-enabled capital formation.Julian Kwan - CEO & Co-Founder of IXS said: “We’re thrilled to partner with tagSpace on this milestone offering. The IXS Launchpad was designed to empower high-growth companies like tagSpace to democratize access to capital markets in a secure and compliant way.”-- Use of Funds & Commercial Focus --Proceeds from the TAGSP tokenized equity raise will be strategically allocated to accelerate tagSpace’s commercial expansion and community growth, with a clear focus on delivering near-term impact and long-term scalability:- Business Development: Intensify initiatives to secure onboarding of high-profile consumer brands and entertainment companies already in the pipeline, while proactively engaging new strategic partners.- Community Engagement: Sustain and enhance growth efforts, ensuring consistent interaction and value delivery to both existing and prospective community members.- Creator Ecosystem: Implement targeted strategies to attract and retain new creators, fostering a vibrant and innovative creator economy aligned with platform objectives.- Product Development: Facilitate and support the delivery of roadmap-aligned software features, ensuring timely rollout of functionality to meet evolving user and market needs.-- About tagSpace --tagSpace is a Spatial AI platform that transforms 2D content into immersive, 4D location-aware experiences. By merging AR, computer vision, and blockchain, tagSpace empowers brands, creators, and communities to build engaging, real-world digital interactions that are monetizable, scalable, and future-ready.-- About IXS --IXS is the Institutional eXchange Settlement Layer, providing licensed blockchain and tokenization infrastructure for the compliant, large-scale adoption of institutional tokenized real-world assets.-- Contact Information --For tagSpace media inquiries:Email: media@tagspace.comFor IXS media inquiries:Email: Yohan@ixs.finance

