tagSpace and Inflectiv Partner to Supercharge Spatial Data Analytics and Tokenization

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- tagSpace, the Spatial AI platform powering immersive location-based AR experiences, today announced a strategic partnership with Inflectiv, a decentralized data infrastructure provider that structures and tokenizes datasets for AI and blockchain applications. This collaboration aims to revolutionize how spatial engagement data and digital content are analyzed, monetized, and secured on the blockchain.Key Highlights:tagSpace delivers AI-driven tools for creating and analyzing real-world digital experiences, including tagStudio (no-code AR creation), the tagSpace App (AI concierge and AR experiences), and tagLytics (real-time spatial engagement insights).tagSpace is tokenizing spatial digital content on the blockchain, allowing AR assets, immersive experiences, and their engagement data to be represented as verifiable, tradeable digital assets.Inflectiv provides a trust-certified decentralized infrastructure for structuring, validating, and tokenizing raw data into AI-ready and blockchain-ready datasets, offering APIs, SDKs, and marketplaces for data monetization and activation.Benefits of the Partnership:- Structured Spatial Analytics: Engagement data from tokenized AR content (footfall, conversions, dwell time, interactions) will be structured and enriched through Inflectiv, enabling its use in AI models, dashboards, and BI tools.- Tokenized Insights & Content: tagSpace’s digital AR assets and engagement logs will be tokenized, with Inflectiv ensuring these tokens are standardized, secure, and tradeable within decentralized marketplaces.- Monetization & Data Marketplaces: Both spatial experiences and the analytics they generate can be licensed, sold, or shared as blockchain assets, creating dual value streams for creators and enterprises.- Privacy & Trust at Scale: Inflectiv’s decentralized verification and tagSpace’s anonymized telemetry ensure that tokenized data assets are validated, rights-preserving, and secure.- Web3-Native Ecosystem Growth: The combination of tokenized content and analytics will accelerate the creation of decentralized ecosystems for brands, developers, and communities to interact with and benefit from real-world immersive experiences.Paul Martin, CEO & Founder, tagSpace, said: "At tagSpace, we've always believed that spatial digital content deserves to live as more than just experiences—it should be verifiable, ownable, and tradeable. Partnering with Inflectiv allows us to not only tokenize these immersive assets but also the analytics they generate, creating an end-to-end blockchain-based ecosystem for Spatial AI.”Anis Cohan, Co-Founder & CTO, Inflectiv, added: "Inflectiv’s infrastructure ensures that the engagement data surrounding tokenized AR content becomes a first-class digital asset. Together with tagSpace, we’re unlocking a future where spatial experiences and their insights flow seamlessly into AI, BI, and blockchain marketplaces.”###About tagSpace:tagSpace is redefining how people and businesses interact with the physical and digital worlds. Its Spatial AI platform enables the creation of no-code AR experiences, AI-driven personalization, and blockchain-based tokenization of digital content and engagement data. With its suite of tools—tagStudio, tagSpace App, omniTag, and tagLytics—tagSpace powers a global ecosystem of location-aware immersive experiences. Learn more at tagspace.com About Inflectiv:Inflectiv is a decentralized data infrastructure company that structures, validates, tokenizes, and activates data. By enabling raw content—from documents and tables to sensor logs and telemetry—to be transformed into verifiable, tradeable assets, Inflectiv empowers developers, creators, and enterprises to monetize and deploy data in AI, BI, and blockchain ecosystems. Learn more at inflectiv.ai

