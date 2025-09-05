Municipal Grounds Maintenance Market - Opportunities, Share, Growth and Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Municipal Grounds Maintenance Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Forecast For The Municipal Grounds Maintenance Market From 2024 To 2029?

The size of the municipal grounds maintenance market has witnessed significant expansion in recent years. The market, which is forecasted to increase from a worth of $18.77 billion in 2024 to $20.09 billion in 2025, expects a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. This growth during the historical period is credited to the rise in community events and outdoor activities, a heightened emphasis on cleanliness and aesthetics by municipalities, rising demand for all-season grounds maintenance services, the growing use of data for maintenance planning, and an increased focus on safety and accessibility in public spaces.

Anticipations are high for a robust expansion in the municipal grounds maintenance market growth in the coming years, as it is projected to reach a hefty $26.00 billion by 2029, soaring at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. This projected upsurge within the forecast duration is linked to the rise in urban green spaces, increased funding for public park and recreational facilities, growing demand for sustainable landscaping and maintenance that supports the environment, heightened cognizance of environmental advantages, and the heightened emphasis on enhancing climate resilience and biodiversity. The predominant trends during the prediction period encompass the improvement in landscaping apparatus technology, progress in battery-powered and electric maintenance gadgets, emergence of environmentally-friendly landscaping methods, predictive maintenance facilitated by technology, and the incorporation of cloud-managed platforms.

Download a free sample of the municipal grounds maintenance market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=27136&type=smp

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Municipal Grounds Maintenance Market?

The anticipated expansion of the municipal ground maintenance market is attributable to the surging interest in public parks and the cultivation of green spaces. The increasing public demand for convenient, healthy, and sustainable open-air surroundings underscores this escalating interest in park and green space development. The uptick in interest is fueled by a heightened understanding of the health, psychological, and ecological advantages of green spaces, especially in the wake of the heightened need for accessible outdoor leisure and community welfare spotlighted by the COVID-19 outbreak. This elevated interest in public parks and green space enhancement prompts more substantial investment in municipal ground maintenance to guarantee pure, secure, and well-maintained settings for communal use. In July 2024, for example, the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA) Engagement with Parks Report, a non-profit organization based in the U.S., divulged survey results of 1,000 U.S. adults aged 18 and older, conducted from June 24 to July 2024. It showed that between June 2023 and July 2024, around 82% of the participants, which translates to over 276 million people across the nation, had at least once been to a local park or recreation facility, with the majority having done so in the preceding month. Consequently, the escalating popularity of public parks and green space enhancement triggers the expansion of the municipal ground maintenance market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Municipal Grounds Maintenance Market?

Major players in the Municipal Grounds Maintenance Global Market Report 2025 include:

• John Deere Ltd.

• Bobcat Company

• Husqvarna AB

• The Toro Company

• Wacker Neuson

• Aebi Schmidt Group

• Hako GmbH

• Ventrac

• Amazone H. Dreyer GmbH & Co. KG

• Lloyd's Grounds Maintenance Ltd.

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Municipal Grounds Maintenance Market?

Leading corporations in the municipal grounds maintenance market are increasingly turning their focus towards incorporating innovative technologies such as battery-operated equipment. This move aims at reducing emissions and noise pollution, as well as enhancing operational effectiveness, particularly in urban locales and areas conscious about their environmental impact. Battery-operated technology involves the use of rechargeable batteries as opposed to traditional fuels, leading to quieter, more efficient, and sustainable solutions for various maintenance works. For example, in November 2022, The Toro Company, a US-based firm, launched the Revolution Series and Grandstand HDX - new machinery explicitly designed to elevate the precision and efficiency of landscape maintenance tasks. These cutting-edge tools, equipped with sophisticated battery systems and integrated with Horizon360 for smart fleet management, are designed to increase speed, efficiency and reduce emissions in executing tasks. They offer the benefits of greater flexibility, simple battery replacements for constant use, enhanced operational performance, and a reduction in running costs for professional landscapers.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Municipal Grounds Maintenance Market Segments

The municipal grounds maintenance market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Corrective Maintenance, Preventive Maintenance (PM), Condition-Based Maintenance (CBM), Predictive Maintenance (PDM)

2) By Equipment: Mowers, Trimmers, Blowers, Sprayers, Other Equipment

3) By Service: Lawn Care, Landscaping, Tree And Shrub Care, Pest Control, Other Services

4) By Application: Parks, Public Gardens, Streetscapes, Sports Fields, Other Applications

5) By End-User: Government, Commercial, Residential

Subsegments:

1) By Corrective Maintenance: Emergency Repairs, Reactive Landscaping Services, Equipment Replacement

2) By Preventive Maintenance (PM): Scheduled Lawn Mowing, Irrigation System Servicing, Seasonal Tree Trimming

3) By Condition-Based Maintenance (CBM): Soil Moisture Monitoring, Pest And Disease Surveillance, Turf Health Assessments

4) By Predictive Maintenance (PDM): Sensor-Based Equipment Monitoring, AI-Powered Maintenance Alerts, Weather Forecast-Driven Scheduling

View the full municipal grounds maintenance market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/municipal-grounds-maintenance-global-market-report

Which Regions Are Dominating The Municipal Grounds Maintenance Market Landscape?

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific region led in the global market for municipal grounds maintenance, according to the Municipal Grounds Maintenance Global Market Report 2025. This report projected its growth status and also included regional data for Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Municipal Grounds Maintenance Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Ground Handling Services Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ground-handling-services-global-market-report

Power Plant Maintenance Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/power-plant-maintenance-global-market-report

Maintenance Services Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/maintenance-services-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.