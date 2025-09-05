Microduct Cable Market to Reach USD $6.77 Billion by 2029 at 11.8% CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Microduct Cable Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 5, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Microduct Cable Market?

The market for microduct cables has seen substantial growth in recent years. The market size which stood at $3.86 billion in 2024 is projected to rise to $4.34 billion in 2025, witnessing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.2%. The notable growth during the historic period is attributed to factors such as the advancement of telecom infrastructure, the surge in urbanization and smart city initiatives, government efforts towards broadband initiatives, the increasing demand for cost-effective methods of cable deployment, and a rise in internet usage in residential areas.

The market size of microduct cables is forecasted to witness a significant expansion in the upcoming years, predicted to reach a value of $6.78 billion by 2029, with a CAGR of 11.8%. This anticipated growth in the mentioned period is credited to the widespread expansion of 5G networks, the emergence of smart cities, projects aimed at extending broadband access in rural areas, the increasing require for environmental and cost efficiency, and the rising adoption of fiber-to-the-home connectivity. Main trends for the future include infrastructure propelled by 5G, environmentally-friendly installation methods, innovations promoting high fiber densities, water-resistance technologies, and clear microduct monitoring.

Download a free sample of the microduct cable market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=27169&type=smp

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Microduct Cable Global Market Growth?

The surge in demand for enhanced internet speed is anticipated to propel the expansion of the microduct cable market. Users increasingly desire swift, dependable internet connections that allow rapid data transmission and fluid online navigation. This need is driven by the growing popularity of video streaming platforms such as YouTube and Netflix, which require speedy connections to provide seamless, uninterrupted streaming. Microduct cables, which safely encapsulate fiber optic cables for rapid data transfer, are instrumental in setting up and extending reliable internet services for households, businesses, and cellular networks. For instance, as per a report by the Federal Communications Commission, a governmental agency in the United States, the period between December 2022 and December 2023 saw non-commercial mobile connections with data packages for unlimited internet access grow by approximately 2.9%, hitting the 340 million mark. Consequently, the escalating demand for rapid internet access is fueling the growth of the microduct cable market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Microduct Cable Market?

Major players in the Microduct Cable Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Sterlite Technologies Limited

• Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

• Prysmian Group S.p.A.

• Corning Incorporated

• CommScope Holding Company Inc.

• Nexans S.A.

• Fujikura Ltd.

• LS Cable & System Ltd.

• Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc.

• Polycab India Limited

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Microduct Cable Sector?

In the microduct cable market, major corporations are concentrating their efforts on creating innovative solutions like ultra-high-density blown fiber cables to improve high-speed broadband connectivity and facilitate efficient fiber network installations. Ultra-high-density blown fiber cables are compact cables installed using pneumatic techniques that can house a massive quantity of fibers. As an illustration, Prysmian Group, a cable manufacturing firm headquartered in Italy, introduced the Sirocco Extreme 864 Fibers, a unique blown fiber cable for microduct assemblies, in February 2024. This design can be installed in microducts with an internal diameter of 12 mm and sets a new record for fiber density, boasting an impressive 11.3 fibers per mm. The cable, crafted using Prysmian's BendBright-A2 200 µm single-mode bend-insensitive fiber, guarantees superior performance in confined areas while preserving signal integrity. This cable also supports pneumatic installation, which expedites and makes the deployment of high-speed broadband more economical in densely populated urban areas and spaces with limited capacity.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Microduct Cable Market Report?

The microduct cable market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Single-Mode, Multi-Mode

2) By Duct Type: Flame Retardant, Direct Install, Direct Burial

3) By Material Type: Glass, Plastic, High-Density Polyethylene, Polyvinyl Chloride., Low-Density Polyethylene, Others Material

4) By Deployment: Underground, Underwater, Aerial

5) By End-Users: Telecommunication, Power Utilities, Defense Or Military, Industrial, Medical, Others End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Single-Mode: G.652D Single-Mode Microduct Cable, G.657A1/A2 Bend-Insensitive Single-Mode Microduct Cable, Dry Core Single-Mode Microduct Cable, Gel-Filled Single-Mode Microduct Cable

2) By Multi-Mode: OM1 Multi-Mode Microduct Cable, OM2 Multi-Mode Microduct Cable, OM3 Multi-Mode Microduct Cable, OM4 Multi-Mode Microduct Cable

View the full microduct cable market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/microduct-cable-global-market-report

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Microduct Cable Industry?

In the Microduct Cable Global Market Report 2025, North America stood out as the leading region for the year 2024. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness the most rapid growth in the forthcoming period. The condensed overview of regions addressed in the report includes Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Microduct Cable Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Mechanical Control Cable Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/mechanical-control-cable-global-market-report

Medium Voltage Cable Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/medium-voltage-cable-global-market-report

Industrial Automation Cable Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/industrial-automation-cable-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.