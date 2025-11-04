Self-Leveling Concrete Market Report 2025 | Growth Drivers, Key Developments, and Future Trends to 2029

The Business Research Company

How Much Is The Self-Leveling Concrete Market Worth?

In recent times, the market size of self-leveling concrete has seen significant growth. It is expected to increase from $5.85 billion in 2024 to $6.19 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. This expansion during the historical period is due to factors such as increasing construction ventures, growing demand for commercial and residential structures, burgeoning labor shortages, an upsurge in renovation and refurbishing operations, and a rise in labor expenses.

The market for self-leveling concrete is projected to experience robust expansion in the upcoming years, reaching a worth of $7.9 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. This development in the predicted timeframe could be linked to the increasing inclination towards renovation projects, swift urbanization, the rise of intelligent building solutions, a heightened emphasis on aesthetics and high-quality flooring options, as well as the expansion of multi-unit dwellings. Key trends to watch within the forecast period are advancements in high-tech construction, innovative approaches to material composition, automation in construction processes, the introduction of creative sustainable materials and technological progress.

What Are The Factors Driving The Self-Leveling Concrete Market?

The expansion of the construction sector is anticipated to fuel the advancement of the self-leveling concrete market. This sector encompasses the conceptualization, execution, and creation of infrastructures and structures across diverse residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. The enlargement of the construction sector is largely due to factors like urbanization and infrastructure augmentation. Self-leveling concrete improves this sector by providing a leveled, smooth surface swiftly, thus cutting down on labor costs and project durations. For example, the Office for National Statistics, in November 2023, a UK-based independent organization producing official statistics and functioning as a national statistical institute, reported a 59.4% yearly hike in insolvencies of construction companies in 2022, despite a rise in new orders by 11.4% to $ 105.85 billion (£80.8 billion). Consequently, the expanding construction sector is pushing the advancement of the self-leveling concrete market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Self-Leveling Concrete Market?

Major players in the Self-Leveling Concrete include:

• 3M Company

• Holcim Ltd.

• CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.

• Sika AG

• Screwfix Direct Limited

• Arcosa Inc.

• The Quikrete Companies Inc.

• Fosroc Limited

• Ardex GmbH

• Laticrete International Inc.

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Self-Leveling Concrete Market?

Major firms in the self-leveling concrete sector are innovating new solutions like advanced floor leveling compounds to improve performance, decrease set-up time, and increase sustainability. These new-generation floor leveling compounds are engineered for enhanced durability, speedier drying times, and augmented self-healing attributes for better functionality and user experience. An example of this is Setcrete, a construction materials firm based in the UK, which in October 2022 launched Level-Smart - the latest floor leveling compound aimed to boost flooring tasks. This is a high-efficiency, swift-setting leveling compound devised for smoothing flooring screeds laden with old adhesive remnants. Its unique formula allows it to be applied over diverse subfloor varieties without the need for prior priming or mechanical removal, thus saving time and expenses. With walk-on times as short as 90 minutes and new floor coverings ready for install in four hours, it is the perfect solution for refurbishment projects with tight timelines.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Self-Leveling Concrete Market Share?

The self-leveling concrete market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By System Type: Underlayment System, Overlay System

2) By Surface: Concrete, Ceramic Tiles, Vinyl Composition Tiles, Wood

3) By Application: Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure

4) By End-User Industry: Construction, Flooring, Repair And Renovation, Other End-User Industries

Subsegments:

1) By Underlayment System: Residential Flooring, Commercial Applications, Industrial Applications

2) Overlay System: Decorative Applications, Repair And Maintenance, High-Performance Floors

What Are The Regional Trends In The Self-Leveling Concrete Market?

In 2024, North America led the market in self-leveling concrete with Asia-Pacific forecasted to experience the most rapid growth in the upcoming period. The report covers the self-leveling concrete market in regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

