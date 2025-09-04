Nota Names Kevin Barth Chief Commercial Officer to Drive Global Expansion

Excited to help take Nota global and bring our innovation to more partners.

Nota has appointed Kevin Barth as Chief Commercial Officer, its first executive hire. Barth will lead Nota’s global go-to-market strategy as the company scales.

Nota is already proving its value to global media leaders and local outlets. The chance to take these AI solutions to more partners around the world is huge, and I’m excited to help drive that growth.” — Kevin Barth, CCO of Nota

LOS ANGELES , CA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nota , the adaptive operating system for storytelling, today announced the appointment of Kevin Barth as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO). This marks the company’s first executive leadership team hire beyond its founding team.With Nota’s rapid expansion in publishing and broadcast sectors, the addition of Barth reflects the company’s commitment to scaling commercial partnerships and seizing the immense market opportunity ahead. Barth will lead Nota’s global go-to-market strategy, building partnerships with media leaders and showcasing how the company’s technology amplifies reach, consistency, and efficiencies for creators across visual and audio platforms.Over the course of his career, Barth has held influential leadership positions and is widely recognized as an innovator in the media space. He has partnered with leading private equity firms to buy, build, operate, and exit AdTech, MarTech, and media companies, while also serving as a trusted Board advisor to XR Extreme Reach. Most recently, Barth was SVP of Sales Innovation and Enablement at Nexstar Media Group, where he led the modernization and optimization of the national sales organization. Prior to Nexstar, he was Vice President at CBS Television Stations, where he played a pivotal role in driving both linear and digital revenue as part of the executive team.“Kevin joins us at a time when Nota’s solutions are scaling from local newsrooms to global media brands,” said Josh Brandau, CEO and co-founder of Nota. “As narratives shift across platforms and audiences, Kevin will help us expand Nota’s operating system for storytelling into new markets worldwide.”“Josh and the co-founding team have built a best-in-class product that has already proven it can optimize not only broadcast and publishing global giants but also support niche media outlets serving our local communities,” said Kevin Barth, Chief Commercial Officer at Nota. “When paired with top-tier customer support and a strong development pipeline, the potential to introduce Nota to more partners is incredibly exciting. I look forward to helping drive that growth.”Barth’s appointment comes as Nota prepares to showcase its latest product expansions at the Online News Association’s annual conference (ONA25) in New Orleans, where the company is a Gold Sponsor with a presence on the Midway.Nota will highlight the rollout of two exciting new products that benefit every newsroom: DRAFT , which converts transcripts and documents into publish-ready articles, SEO-optimized and distribution-ready in minutes. Early customers are producing up to 40% more stories per month with DRAFT. CLIP , which monitors and transcribes live and recorded video, automatically generating clips for immediate distribution. Partners are using CLIP to expand highlight coverage across platforms, generate net new articles, and accelerate their video and social impact.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.