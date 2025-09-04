Zoom Backup Launches An Innovative New User Interface For SaaS Backup And Recovery

New backup user interface gives enterprises full visibility and control over SaaS backup, compliance, and instant recovery.

SUNNYVALE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A staggering 67.7% of businesses suffered significant data loss in the past year. Nearly 40% of these incidents came from cyberattacks, according to Infrascale’s 2025 Data Loss Report. Most companies still rely on outdated backups or never test their recovery processes, leaving them dangerously close to collapse when disaster strikes. Even more alarming is the fact that 76% of firms admit their backup schedules don’t align with how much data loss they could tolerate.In 2025, ransomware attacks, AI-driven errors, and SaaS outages have become routine. Yet despite billions spent on data protection, most enterprises still rely on backup systems hidden in logs, command lines, or compressed files. The result is a dangerous blind spot where leaders can’t see their backups, can’t trust their recovery paths, and can’t prove compliance until it’s too late.That’s why the arrival of backup with a live user interface is being hailed by industry’s top IT leaders as the most important feature of the year. For the first time, executives, IT teams, and compliance officers can search, filter, and preview their data in a way that feels intuitive. Very similar to the apps they use everyday. CIOs describe it as a game-changer, while customers cite the UI as the final deciding factor that set Zoom Backup apart from other solutions in the marketVisibility Becomes SurvivalCIOs and IT leaders are waking up to the reality that a backup you can’t see is a backup you can’t trust. Whether it’s a misconfigured Salesforce integration deleting thousands of records or an AI plugin wiping a database in seconds, the risk isn’t just losing data, it’s not knowing what’s gone until it’s too late.The most forward-looking organizations are now demanding backup user interfaces that bring clarity, speed, and control. With a modern interface teams can:1. Search and filter instantly across millions of backed-up records.2. Preview recoveries before rolling them out, avoiding secondary mistakes.3. Generate audit-ready compliance reports in minutes, not weeks.4. Trigger one-click restores for files, mailboxes, or entire workloads.A Standout in a Crowded MarketAs the backup market matures, most vendors compete on raw storage or snapshot frequency. But analysts and enterprise buyers are pointing to visibility as the new differentiator. According to industry surveys, IT leaders now rank ease of recovery and clarity of data higher than backup speed alone when evaluating providers.Zoom Backup’s RoleZoom Backup was built on this principle from the start: a visual-first backup platform that lets enterprises see, search, and restore their data with confidence. Already protecting workloads across Microsoft 365 NetSuite , Salesforce, SAP HANA, Coup, and more, Zoom Backup’s interface has become the sole company that hundreds of companies are switching from legacy solutions.About Zoom BackupZoom Backup delivers enterprise-grade backup and recovery solutions with an industry-leading focus on visibility, compliance, and recovery speed. Trusted by more than 250 businesses worldwide, Zoom Backup combines AES-256 encryption, multi-cloud resilience, and <5-minute recovery times with a transparent UI designed for the way enterprises actually work.Zoom Backup is available immediately for new and existing customers across North America and EMEA. Organizations can start with a free tier or request a personalized demo to see the platform in action. For more information or to schedule your demo, please visit zoombackup.com or contact us at secure@zoombackup.com / +1 4083662521.

