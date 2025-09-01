Vast Edge Launches Free Tier to Safely Accelerate AI-Generated Applications in Enterprise

Auto-build apps with in-built security

Vast Edge launches free tier for secure AI app generation, giving enterprises a safe way to innovate without risking compliance or control.

SUNNYVALE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to IDC, enterprises plan to spend $307 billion on AI solutions in 2025, a figure expected to double to $632 billion by 2028. Gartner reports that by 2028, 75% of enterprise software engineers will rely on AI coding assistants, up from less than 10% in 2023. Meanwhile, Forrester notes that 89% of enterprises are advancing generative AI initiatives, signaling a shift from pilots to operational adoption. The message is clear: AI is no longer a test project, it’s becoming the backbone of enterprise operations.As enterprises accelerate this adoption, the risks are becoming as visible as the opportunities. A new wave of AI coding editors and plugins can auto-generate applications in minutes, but they also open the door to misconfigurations, mass deletions, and compliance blind spots. Vast Edge, a multi-cloud provider of AI Cloud Services founded in 2004, today announced the launch of a free tier that enables organizations to auto-build tailored application add-ons in a secure, AI-assisted environment. Unlike standalone AI editors, Vast Edge wraps application generation in enterprise-grade guardrails: real-time monitoring, anomaly detection, and predictive compliance alerts. This allows teams to experiment with AI-driven app development safely—gaining speed without losing control.AI in Action: Industry Use CasesVast Edge is already deploying its AI capabilities across large scale industries. In healthcare, solutions such as AI Healthcare Claims Management enable HIPAA-compliant record integration, fraud detection, and predictive analytics for patient outcomes. In manufacturing, it means forecasting demand, preventing downtime through predictive maintenance, and optimizing supply chains. Enterprises are also using these same AI engines in new, experimental ways. A healthcare firm might expand fraud detection algorithms into pre-auths and claim approvals, while a manufacturer could evolve predictive maintenance models into global demand forecasting. This flexibility shows the true enterprise value of Vast Edge AI: practical operational wins today, with pathways into deeper transformation tomorrow.Why Vast Edge AI:1. AI Application Generation: Build new business apps safely with AI-powered templates and plugin monitoring.2. Industry-Specific Intelligence: AI tailored for healthcare and manufacturing, with compliance frameworks embedded. See how AI ERP Analytics delivers real-time insights into finance, operations, and compliance.3. Predictive Maintenance & Operations: AI models forecast equipment failures, optimize logistics, and reduce downtime.4. No user-based licensing - Platforms charge you by user license. With us you save up to 90% by getting charged on CPU usage.What’s Included in the Free Tier:1. AI Driven Cost Optimization: Up to 70-80% cost savings. Machine learning models that analyze cloud workloads and automatically cut wasteful spending.2. Automated Cross-Platform Migrations: Reduce risk and complexity when moving workloads between AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and Oracle.3. Voice-Enabled Analytics: Ask questions of your data and receive real-time, natural language insights to drive faster business decisions.4. AI Powered Statistics can also be displayed on live, TV-like channels across your workplace — showing news-style updates on missing prerequisites to tasks, such as absent employees or unavailable resources, and surfacing the exact specifications required for completion.5. Predictive Compliance Monitoring: AI-driven alerts that flag gaps in regulatory requirements before they become violations.“AI experimentation is exciting, but without controls it quickly becomes a liability,” said Vik Mehta, CEO of Vast Edge. “Our free tier gives enterprises the freedom to innovate with AI-generated applications, while ensuring they stay compliant, resilient, and secure. This isn’t about hype, it’s about giving businesses a safe runway to adopt AI at scale.”Vast Edge reports 20+ years of delivery experience, 100+ cloud-certified experts, and hundreds of companies across industries, with ISO 27001/SOC certifications supporting security and governance needs. The company maintains offices in the U.S. in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and New York.About Vast Edge:1. Decades of ERP, analytics, and integration expertise, with specialized solutions for manufacturing, healthcare, and finance.2. Global Reach: Supporting hybrid and cross-cloud environments worldwide, ensuring coverage across supply chains and partners.3. Lower TCO, Faster Value: Combining automation and AI intelligence to reduce IT costs while improving agility.4. Products available on Google and Azure marketplace.Contact and Availability:Vast Edge services are available immediately for new and existing customers across North America and EMEA.To request a free demo on any products please visit VastEdge.com or contact@vastedge.com / +1 408-386-6386

