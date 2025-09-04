‘Criminal Neglect’: Blockchain-Powered Project Rescue Slams Global Inaction on Disaster Relief

Disasters need more funding for rescue efforts

PALMWOODS, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As natural disasters claim lives at an accelerating pace, the team behind Project Rescue – a blockchain-powered humanitarian funding platform – has issued an urgent global call for investment, saying continued underfunding of emergency response is “verging on criminal negligence.”From devastating earthquakes to floods, wildfires and droughts, humanitarian crises are escalating – and governments around the world are increasingly overwhelmed and under-resourced. This week’s 6.0 magnitude earthquake in eastern Afghanistan, already responsible for more than 1,400 deaths and thousands of injuries, is just the latest catastrophe forcing nations to beg for global assistance.Project Rescue was born out of a simple but critical truth: disaster response needs fast, scalable, and borderless funding – and blockchain can deliver that.“These tragedies are happening daily, yet the world watches with wallets closed,” a Project Rescue spokesperson said.“We’re not talking about hypothetical emergencies. People are dying. Families are being torn apart. Entire communities are being wiped out. To ignore this is to be complicit. It’s beyond tragic – it’s borderline criminal.”The United Nations’ Global Disaster Alert and Coordination System (GDACS) currently lists active disasters in more than a dozen countries – from earthquakes in Afghanistan and the USA, to flooding in Italy, India, Nigeria, and Sudan, to wildfires in Angola, Congo, and Zambia, and droughts crippling Ethiopia and Somalia.“Rescue operations need helicopters. They need boats. They need trained personnel, equipment, logistics, and coordination. Governments can’t do this alone – and that’s where we come in,” said the spokesperson.“Project Rescue is a movement – powered by crypto investors who understand that blockchain isn’t just about profit. It’s about purpose.”Already, Project Rescue has attracted interest from a global pool of crypto investors and venture capitalists, drawn by its mission to channel digital assets into real-world impact. Contributions support critical life-saving operations – from disaster response to medical evacuations, and emergency supplies.In partnership with Australian-based Public Safety Training & Response Group, Project Rescue is actively building out a network of trained personnel, drone units, and helicopter services – ready to deploy wherever and whenever disaster strikes.“We’re asking the world to stop watching and start acting,” the spokesperson said. “Crypto has changed the game. Now it’s time we use it to change lives.”🔗 Learn more and get involved:🌍 Project $RESCUE: https://www.projectrescue.xyz/ 📈 Track on CoinMarketCap 🌐 UN Global Disaster Alerts: https://gdacs.org/

