Colle AI Develops Modular Publishing Engines to Power Large-Scale NFT Campaigns

Empowering innovation at the intersection of AI technology and digital creativity.

New publishing architecture introduces flexible, high-capacity systems designed for creators managing complex multichain projects

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE , SINGAPORE, September 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Colle AI (COLLE), the intelligent NFT creation platform, has announced the release of modular publishing engines engineered to support large-scale NFT campaigns. This next-generation system introduces flexible publishing infrastructure that allows creators to configure, scale, and automate complex multichain releases with ease.The modular publishing engines break down NFT launches into configurable units, enabling creators to manage campaigns in phases or by collection type. This architecture allows for dynamic scheduling, adaptive metadata formatting, and automated distribution across blockchains such as Ethereum, Solana, Bitcoin, XRP, and BNB Chain. By offering plug-and-play modules, Colle AI empowers creators to tailor campaigns to specific audiences and project goals without building from scratch.Powered by Colle AI’s real-time automation and AI logic, the engines automatically optimize routing, transaction sequencing, and chain-specific requirements. This ensures large campaigns run smoothly, even at scale, while giving creators granular control over content rollout, engagement features, and cross-chain visibility.By introducing this system, Colle AI continues its mission to provide creator-first solutions that merge flexibility with scale. The modular publishing framework equips artists, developers, and enterprises with the infrastructure needed to deliver impactful NFT campaigns in today’s competitive Web3 landscape.About Colle AIColle AI leverages AI technology to simplify the NFT creation process, empowering artists and creators to easily transform their ideas into digital assets. The platform aims to make NFT creation more accessible, fostering innovation in the digital art space.

