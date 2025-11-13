Submit Release
Colle AI Introduces Smart Publishing Systems for Real-Time Creator Productivity

Expanding the NFT ecosystem with seamless multichain minting capabilities.

New AI-driven publishing modules accelerate deployment, streamline workflows, and enhance cross-chain distribution for NFT creators

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Colle AI (COLLE), the AI-powered multichain NFT platform, has introduced smart publishing systems engineered to boost real-time creator productivity. These systems integrate adaptive automation, dynamic metadata handling, and intelligent routing tools to simplify digital asset deployment across major blockchain networks.

The smart publishing systems automate key steps in the NFT release process, including metadata structuring, multichain synchronization, contract configuration, and live distribution workflows. With AI-driven logic managing backend execution, creators can deploy assets more efficiently across Ethereum, Solana, Bitcoin, XRP, and BNB Chain without sacrificing precision or scalability. The result is a faster, cleaner, and more unified publishing process for creators, studios, and Web3 enterprises.

“Publishing in Web3 should be seamless, intelligent, and fast,” said J. King Kasr, Chief Scientist at KaJ Labs. “Colle AI’s smart publishing systems eliminate unnecessary friction, giving creators a real-time, automated environment that accelerates deployment and enriches the entire production cycle.”

This rollout reinforces Colle AI’s commitment to building intelligent, creator-centric tooling for the evolving digital asset economy. By merging automation with multichain performance, the platform continues to redefine how NFTs are created, refined, and published at scale.

About Colle AI
Colle AI leverages AI technology to simplify the NFT creation process, empowering artists and creators to easily transform their ideas into digital assets. The platform aims to make NFT creation more accessible, fostering innovation in the digital art space.

Dorothy Marley
KaJ Labs
+ +1 707-622-6168
email us here

