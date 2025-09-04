Major project milestones in August

Sept. 3, 2025

By Ryan LaFontaine

AUSTIN – From breaking ground on long-awaited projects to completing critical emergency repairs ahead of schedule, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) had a landmark month in August, advancing efforts to modernize infrastructure and improve safety across the state.

Cow Creek bridge rebuilt in 29 days

After being washed away by deadly floods over the Fourth of July weekend, the Cow Creek bridge—linking Lago Vista, Marble Falls, and Cedar Park—was rebuilt in just 29 days, well ahead of the original September deadline.

TxDOT awarded a $4 million emergency contract to Hunter Industries, who began work on July 21 and finished construction before the end of August.

The new bridge features a taller, wider, and more resilient design, with improved travel lanes and shoulders to better withstand future flood events.

Gov. Greg Abbott joined local leaders for a ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the rapid response.

Cedar Park frontage road gap

A major milestone for Cedar Park and surrounding communities came as TxDOT broke ground on the US 183 frontage roads project, which will add two non-tolled lanes on both sides of the 183A Toll Road between RM 1431 and Avery Ranch Boulevard.

The $139 million project will also include a new shared-use path for pedestrians and cyclists, connecting to the existing trailhead.

Construction began in July and is expected to wrap up in 2029.

Westlake Drive bridge opens in Austin

TxDOT opened the new Westlake Drive bridge over Loop 360 in Austin as part of a $72.1 million corridor improvement initiative. The upgrade restores critical east-west connectivity and includes non-signalized U-turns for improved mobility.

The bridge is one of several intersection upgrades planned along Loop 360, a corridor known for high traffic volumes and congestion.

Technology upgrades coming to I-30 in east Texas

In Bowie and Titus counties, TxDOT is rolling out new dynamic message signs and closed-circuit TV (CCTV) cameras along I-30, enhancing driver safety and traffic monitoring capabilities.

“These signs can display alerts, warnings, and real-time updates,” said Christina Trowler, TxDOT Atlanta District Director of Transportation Operations.

Work will begin in October and is expected to be complete mid-2026.

Safety improvements scheduled in Panola and Upshur counties

More than 25 miles of rural highway in Panola and Upshur counties will soon benefit from new safety features designed to reduce the severity of crashes involving vehicles that leave the roadway.

The improvements will be made to:

SH 43 (Panola County)

SH 155 and SH 300 (Upshur County)

Work is expected to start in October and last just over a year.

"These safety features are designed to reduce the severity of traffic crashes when vehicles leave the roadway," said TxDOT Marshall Area Engineer Jacob Vise.

TxDOT’s recent work reflects the agency’s continued focus on resilience, efficiency, and public safety—with projects ranging from long-planned mobility expansions to fast-paced disaster response. As Texas continues to grow, these efforts are laying the groundwork for a more connected and secure transportation future.