CMS announces changes to AHEAD Model for states

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services Innovation Center Sept. 2 announced changes to the Achieving Healthcare Efficiency through Accountable Design Model, including a new end date of Dec. 31, 2035. Other changes beginning in January 2026 include a requirement for states to implement at least two policies on promoting choice and competition in their health care markets, and the creation of a population health accountability plan on preventive care that includes chronic disease prevention. The AHEAD model is a total cost of care model designed to help states curb growth in health care costs and support those seeking to increase investments in primary care, provide financial stability for hospitals and support beneficiary connection to community resources.

