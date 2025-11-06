AHA podcast: How CommonSpirit Health’s Donor Support Drives Community Health 

In the final episode of a four-part series with the Association for Healthcare Philanthropy, CommonSpirit Health’s Daniel Morissette, senior executive vice president and chief financial officer, and Nancy Bussani, executive vice president and chief philanthropy officer, explore the powerful connection between financial health and philanthropy — and how aligning donors, leaders and caregivers can create lasting change in communities that need it most. LISTEN NOW

