HHS issues enforcement notice on information blocking

The Department of Health and Human Services Sept. 3 announced it will increase resources to curb information blocking and take action against health care entities violating information blocking rules. The Office of the Assistant Secretary for Technology Policy/Office of the National Coordinator for Health IT will lead enforcement efforts along with the HHS Office of Inspector General. The agency indicated that it will exercise authorities under the 21st Century Cures Act of 2016 to take enforcement actions against providers and developers violating information blocking regulations, including the ONC Cures Act Final Rule. Additionally, the agency indicated that providers who commit information blocking violations may be subject to disincentives, which were finalized last year.

