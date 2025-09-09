Iranian Constitutionalists Critique NUFDI Booklet for Undermining Pre-1979 Constitution

A Critique of NUFDI’s Emergency Phase Booklet: Undermining Iran’s Pre-1979 Constitution

Iranian constitutionalist activists call for retaining the pre-1979 Constitution as a stable framework for Iran’s post-regime transition.

Our concern is that NUFDI’s booklet undermines separation of powers and risks creating a legal vacuum for Iran’s transition.” — Coalition of Iranian Constitutionalists

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A coalition of Iranian monarchist and constitutionalist activists on September 4, 2025, released a joint statement critiquing the Emergency Phase Booklet published this summer by the National Union for Democracy in Iran (NUFDI) with the endorsement of Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi.The 170-page booklet is intended as a roadmap for governing Iran following the potential collapse of the Islamic Republic. While acknowledging the importance of preparing for such a transition, the signatories argue that NUFDI’s plan prematurely discards Iran’s 1906 Constitution and its later amendments — commonly referred to as the Pahlavi-era Constitution — which they see as the nation’s most legitimate framework for democratic stability.“Our concern is that the booklet’s approach undermines the proven principles of separation of powers and accountable governance embedded in Iran’s constitutional tradition,” the coalition stated. “By abolishing this framework, NUFDI risks creating a legal vacuum and repeating the mistakes that led to authoritarianism in 1979.”Key Concerns RaisedThe group identified several issues in NUFDI’s proposal:Methodological gaps: Lack of scenario-based planning for different possible collapse pathways, from internal implosion to foreign intervention.Unrealistic priorities: Focus on long-term reforms such as economic and environmental projects within a six-month “emergency” timeline.Legal concerns: Replacement of the Shah’s constitutional role with a newly created title, “Leader of the National Uprising,” and the establishment of a “National Uprising Institution” with broad unchecked powers.Separation of powers: Concentration of authority in a single unelected council, which the signatories believe mirrors authoritarian precedents rather than democratic governance.The statement argues that discarding Iran’s constitutional monarchy disregards over seven decades of historical experience in parliamentary governance, separation of powers, and national accountability.Proposed AlternativeAs an alternative, the coalition calls for retaining the pre-1979 Constitution as a transitional framework until new referendums or assemblies determine the nation’s long-term future. Historical precedent, they note, shows that the Constitution enabled interim governments during political crises, safeguarded stability, and allowed for amendments through constituent assemblies.“The Pahlavi-era Constitution represents Iranians’ greatest achievement in limiting absolute power and establishing the rule of law,” the group said. “It provides a foundation for holding referendums, organizing elections, and ensuring a peaceful and democratic transition.”Call for Open DebateThe coalition emphasized that political activists preparing for a post-regime transition must show maturity, accountability, and openness to debate. They expressed concern that criticism of NUFDI’s booklet has sometimes been met with dismissive or hostile reactions.“Governing a nation of more than 90 million people after the fall of a totalitarian regime requires responsibility and humility,” the statement reads. “Suppressing legitimate debate only weakens the opposition’s credibility at a critical time.”SignatoriesThe joint statement was signed by: Jessica Emami, Reza Taghizadeh, Daniel Jafari, Sam Shahan, Kourosh Sabzandam, Asghar Sepehri, Ali Saadat Melli, Nima Saeedi, Mohammad Riyazat, Farzad Safavi, Khosrow Forouhar, Sharvan Fashandi, and Mitra Jashni.About the Coalition of Iranian Constitutionalists The signatories are a group of activists and scholars dedicated to preserving Iran’s legal heritage and promoting democratic governance. Their work highlights the relevance of the 1906 Constitutional Revolution and its amendments as a guiding framework for Iran’s political future.Media Contact:Mitra JashniCultural & Political AdvisorEmail: info@ia4l.org

