Statement of Support for President Trump in the 2024 United States Presidential Election

Iranian Americans for Constitution stands unwavering in our support for President Donald J. Trump in the 2024 Presidential Election.

President Trump has shown strong leadership and commitment to security. His re-election in 2024 will bring a new era of peace, security, and prosperity for the U.S. and its allies.”
— Iranian Americans for Constitution Political Action Committee
WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Press Release: IA4Constitution Endorses President Trump for 2024 Presidential Election

The Independent Americans for the Constitution (IA4Constitution) has officially announced its support for President Donald Trump in the upcoming 2024 United States Presidential Election.

In a detailed statement, the organization emphasized President Trump’s commitment to constitutional principles, national security, and the preservation of American values.

The statement highlights the reasons behind their endorsement, citing Trump’s policies on economic growth, immigration reform, and defense of constitutional freedoms. IA4Constitution believes that his leadership is crucial for safeguarding the nation’s future and ensuring the prosperity and security of all Americans.

For a full and detailed version of the statement, please visit this link.

About IA4Constitution:
The Independent Americans for the Constitution (IA4Constitution) is a grassroots organization dedicated to upholding the Constitution of the United States, advocating for limited government, and promoting individual freedoms.

Contact:
IA4Constitution
Email: info@ia4l.org
Website: www.ia4constitution.org

Thomas Dat Wyler
Iranian Americans for Constitution
(715) 338-8544
