EPW Advances Katherine Scarlett’s Nomination to lead CEQ, Approves GSA Resolutions

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, led a business meeting to consider the nomination of Katherine Scarlett to be a Member of the Council on Environmental Quality, and 10 Committee Resolutions to approve prospectuses from the General Services Administration.

Scarlett’s nomination was favorably reported by the EPW Committee, and the GSA resolutions were approved by voice vote. The nomination now heads to the full U.S. Senate for consideration.

Below is the opening statement of Chairman Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) as delivered.

“I’m going to give my opening statement to welcome and thank my colleagues for attending today, but also to vote on the nomination of Katherine Scarlett to be a member of the Council on Environmental Quality, or CEQ.

“Katherine is an excellent choice to lead CEQ.

“As CEQ’s current chief of staff, she has worked with federal agencies to implement the bipartisan Fiscal Responsibility Act and coordinate updates to agencies’ individual NEPA procedures to reflect recent court decisions and executive policies.

“She has also led efforts in this Administration to modernize the NEPA process through the use of technology. Prior to her current position, she worked here for me at the Committee, at EPW, and served at both CEQ and the Federal Permitting Improvement Steering Council in the previous Trump Administration, experiences that make her well-qualified to lead the Council.

“I urge my colleagues to support this nomination and I look forward to her swift consideration on the floor. I also encourage my colleagues to support the 10 GSA resolutions that will authorize important repair and alteration projects across the country.”

