Louisiana Lockup: A New Partnership with DHS and the State of Louisiana to Expand Detention Space

Louisiana Lockup, Cornhusker Clink, and Speedway Slammer give ICE the ability to lock up some of the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens including murderers, rapists, pedophiles, drug traffickers, and gang members

WASHINGTON – Today, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced a new partnership with the state of Louisiana to expand ICE detention space by up to 416 beds. These beds will be available at the Louisiana State Penitentiary also known as, Angola Prison. This facility dubbed “Louisiana Lockup” will house some of the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens arrested by ICE.

This agreement was made possible by the One Big Beautiful Bill which provided funding to secure 80,000 new beds for ICE to utilize when detaining and deporting the worst of the worst.

“COMING SOON: Louisiana Lockup. Today, we’re announcing a new partnership with the state of Louisiana to expand detention space,” said Secretary Noem. “Thank you to Governor Landry for his partnership to help remove the worst of the worst out of our country. If you are in America illegally, you could find yourself in CECOT, Cornhusker Clink, Speedway Slammer, or Louisiana Lockup. Avoid arrest and self deport now using the CBP Home App.”

“Criminal illegal aliens beware: Louisiana Lockup is where your time in America ends,” said Gov. Landry. “Louisiana Lockup will give ICE the space it needs to lock up some of the worst criminal illegal aliens—murderers, rapists, pedophiles, drug traffickers, and gang members—so they can no longer threaten our families and communities. This facility fulfills President Trump’s Make America Safe Again promise. I want to thank President Trump, Secretary Kristi Noem, Attorney General Pam Bondi, and ICE Deputy Director Madison Sheahan for their leadership and partnership. Together, we’re making Louisiana and America safer.”

Below are some of the dangerous criminal illegal aliens arrested by ICE New Orleans. These are the types of violent criminal illegal aliens who could end up being detained at Louisiana Lockup:

ICE New Orleans removed Omar Martinez-Garcia, a 39-year-old criminal illegal alien from Mexico. His criminal history includes a conviction for homicide-murder 2nd degree.

ICE New Orleans removed Colon Pibaque, a 51-year-old criminal illegal alien from Ecuador. His criminal history includes a conviction for cocaine-smuggling.

ICE New Orleans removed Rafael Ojeda-Acosta, a 70-year-old criminal illegal alien from Cuba. His criminal history includes a conviction for rape with a weapon and forcible sodomy.

ICE New Orleans removed Jelber Gomez-Lopez, a 32-year-old criminal illegal alien from Guatemala. His criminal history includes a conviction for DWI and possession of controlled substance. Gomez is wanted by in Guatemala for murder, conspiracy and criminal association.

ICE New Orleans arrested Aris Manuel Santana, a 45-year-old criminal illegal alien from the Dominican Republic. His criminal history includes a conviction for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 5 kilograms or more of cocaine.

ICE New Orleans arrested Julio Lara-Avila, a 30-year-old criminal illegal alien from Mexico. His criminal history includes a conviction for battery-family violence, cruelty to children 3rd degree.

ICE New Orleans arrested Humberto Vargas-Lopez, a 55-year-old criminal illegal alien from Cuba. His criminal history which includes convictions for aggravated rape, aggravated burglary, possession of controlled substance- cocaine, possession of marijuana, obstruction of public officer, and battery with a deadly weapon with serious bodily harm.

ICE New Orleans arrested Clairvorn Seanclair Kelly, a 28-year-old criminal illegal alien from St. Kitts-Nevis. His convictions include possession for firearm with altered serial number, unlawful transfer of firearms out-of-state, illegally dealing in firearms, and conspiracy.

ICE New Orleans arrested Juan Carlos Abreu-Sanchez, a 48-year-old criminal illegal alien from the Dominican Republic. His criminal history includes Operating a Vessel Used to Smuggle 1,600 Kilograms of Cocaine into Puerto Rico.

ICE New Orleans arrested Olvin Rodriguez-Inestroza, a 22-year-old criminal illegal alien from Honduras. He had outstanding warrants for 394 counts of pornography involving juveniles and 2 counts of sexual abuse of an animal.

ICE New Orleans arrested Edgardo Amador-Rodriguez, a 28-year-old criminal illegal alien from Honduras. This MS-13 gang member’s criminal history includes convictions for domestic violence, possession of a firearm, negligent carrying of a concealed firearm, and misrepresentation during booking.

ICE New Orleans arrested Anwar Jehad Abdelmajid, a 37-year-old criminal illegal alien from Venezuela. His criminal history includes convictions for conspiracy to commit fraud, conspiracy to commit drug trafficking, and aggravated assault.