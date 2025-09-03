Discover Sask Parks: September 3 to September 17

CANADA, September 3 - Released on September 3, 2025

As fall arrives, visitors can enjoy a quieter, full-service camping experience while spending their days hiking and having fun at the lake in Saskatchewan Provincial Parks. There are still a few special events occurring over the next two weeks:

Summer Cinema

September 6, Saskatchewan Landing Provincial Park

8 to 10 p.m.

Don't miss Sask Parks Summer Cinema, where park visitors can watch Moana 2 outdoors on the big screen, presented by Fresh Air Cinema. Arrive before the show for activities with our Park Interpreters. Dress for the weather and don't forget your blankets, bug spray and lawn chair.

Learn more.

Doggy Dip

September 6, Buffalo Pound Provincial Park

11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Join us for a Doggy Dip at Buffalo Pound Provincial Park pool. Bring your pup to the pool for a swim before the pool closes for the season. There will be two sessions for all dogs, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Maximum 30 dogs per session.

Buffalo Pound, Session 1

Buffalo Pound, Session 2

Doggy Dip

September 6, Pike Lake Provincial Park

12:30 to 3 p.m.

Join us for a Doggy Dip at Pike Lake Provincial Park pool. Bring your pup to the pool for a swim before the pool closes for the season. There will be two sessions for all dogs, from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Maximum 30 dogs per session.

Pike Lake, Session 1

Pike Lake, Session 2

A Night in Italy

September 6-7, Cypress Hills Interprovincial Park

6 to 9 p.m.

Lakeview Grill's marquee event, featuring its annual farm-to-table dinner, is returning for another year. Two unforgettable nights of Italian gourmet await 60 special guests on September 6 and 7. Don't miss your chance to grab a spot early and secure patio seating to make this moment truly memorable.

Learn more.



Into the Pines

September 13, Candle Lake Provincial Park

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Lace up your hiking boots and explore Old Baldy Trail at Candle Lake Provincial Park. Join knowledgeable Park Interpreters as they guide visitors through diverse flora and fauna along this six-kilometre trail, showcasing scenic wetlands and forests.

Learn more.

Fall Guided Hikes

September 20, Echo Valley Provincial Park

11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Experience the beauty of the Qu'Appelle Valley in the fall with the annual Fall Guided Hikes event. Join Park Interpreters on three different trails, make a fall decoration, play games and more. All hikes and activities will begin at the Hole in Wall Campground.

Each hike is offered several times throughout the day; however, spaces are limited. Sign up for specific guided hikes in person on the day of the event.

Learn more.

There are many other things to do and see in Saskatchewan Provincial Parks. Visit the Sask Parks Event Calendar to find all events and programs.

Make memories close to home in Saskatchewan Provincial Parks. Don't miss out on 15 per cent off camping in any provincial park in September. To book a campsite, visit SaskParks.com.

-30-

For more information, contact: