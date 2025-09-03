New warning signs and lower speed limit on SR 14 West Camas Slough Bridge

CAMAS – Travelers driving across the State Route 14 West Camas Slough Bridge will now see new “Rough Road” warning signs and reduced speeds.

On Tuesday, Sept. 2, Washington State Department of Transportation maintenance crews installed new signs warning drivers about the rough road and lower speed on the bridge. For years, drivers have experienced a rough and bumpy ride over the bridge. While maintenance crews patch potholes and make emergency repairs, those are only temporary fixes until something more permanent can be done.

That’s where “Rough Road” signs come in. These signs warn travelers about failing pavement and remind them to use caution. By giving advance warning, drivers can adjust their speed as they cross the bridge.

What to expect

“Rough Road” signs placed in both directions of SR 14 approaching the bridge.

Speed limit reduced to 50 mph, with an advisory speed of 40 mph.

Signs will remain in place until resurfacing work can be funded and completed.

Built in 1966, the West Camas Slough Bridge is structurally sound with a rating of “fair,” but its pavement has deteriorated after decades of increased traffic and severe weather. Like many roads across Washington, the bridge faces the challenge of limited preservation funding. Currently, WSDOT has only 40% of the funding needed to maintain and preserve the highway system.

Because of limited funding, WSDOT must spread its maintenance budget (PDF 426KB) across all state-owned roads and bridges, including the West Camas Slough Bridge. This means that while temporary repairs are being done now, there is no funding for a full resurfacing project.

WSDOT crews will continue to monitor the bridge and make repairs as needed. For everyone’s safety, travelers are reminded to slow down, stay alert, and drive with caution when crossing the bridge.