Boston Acquired Sister Mary Veronica Park In South Boston for Permanent Open Space Preservation

Mayor Michelle Wu and the Boston Parks and Recreation Department today announced the City has officially acquired Sister Mary Veronica Park in South Boston, securing the neighborhood gathering space as permanently protected public open space. At a public hearing on July 28, 2025, the Boston Parks and Recreation Commission voted to approve the purchase of the park, located at the intersection of West 8th, F, and Grimes Streets in South Boston. The property will be protected in perpetuity under Article 97 of the Massachusetts Constitution and placed under a Conservation Restriction held by the South Boston Neighborhood Development Corporation. Closing took place on Thursday, August 14.

“Ensuring that our community spaces remain protected and accessible to all residents is a top priority,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “This acquisition of Sister Mary Veronica Park reflects our dedication to preserving our city’s rich history and strengthening community- driven spaces across Boston.”

The City negotiated a price of $200,166.67 with the Roman Catholic Archbishop of Boston (RCAB), supported through the Community Preservation Act funding for the Boston Open Space Acquisition Fund. The acquisition fulfills a years-long community effort to protect the property from potential development.

Originally owned by the City of Boston and transferred to the Archdiocese in 1955, the site became an informal pocket park in 1968 when the South Boston Resident Association cleaned and improved the parcels. Maintained over the decades by the Archdiocese and neighbors, the space features five mature trees, several benches, and a small planter.

When the property was listed for sale in 2023, neighbors formed the “Save Sister Mary Veronica Park Committee” to advocate for the preservation of the property as open space, gathering over 2,000 signatures from South Boston residents on a petition.

“We’re excited to share that Sister Mary Veronica Park will now be a City park, ensuring that this space will remain a community asset for generations to come,” said Cathy Baker-Eclipse, Interim Commissioner of Boston Parks and Recreation. “We’re grateful to the South Boston community for their advocacy on this project and look forward to maintaining the park as a welcoming place for all.”

“South Boston NDC is thrilled to support this acquisition by holding the long term conservation restriction to ensure that Sister Mary Veronica Park will remain open space in perpetuity,” said Donna Brown, Executive Director of South Boston NDC. “We’re thankful to our neighbors whose advocacy will ensure this park and its mature trees continue to grow and strengthen South Boston’s tree canopy for generations to come.”

